ThunderCats Ultimates ThunderTank Returns With a Classic Toy Edition and Pinless Panthro Figure

Super7 launched their original ThunderCats ThunderTank vehicle back in 2021 with ’80s cartoon accurate deco. It measured 27-inches long and 17-inches wide when fully assembled, and included features like opening cargo bay doors, an articulated jaw, glowing eyes, rolling tank treads and wheels with steel axels, swappable armored and clear windshields for battle and aquatic modes, a removable swiveling turret and room for up to six 7-inch ThunderCats Ultimates action figures. Well, now the ThunderTank is back with a new, exclusive edition that comes with a few notable upgrades.

Super7 Thundercats ULTIMATES Thundertank with Panthro Figure (Toy Version) / $500 / Arrives on November 1, 2025 Buy on Amazon (Exclusive)

For one thing, the new ThunderCats Ultimates ThunderTank comes with a color scheme inspired by the ’80s toy line this time around. It also comes with a classic-style Panthro figure that features a brand-new sculpt with pin-less knees and elbows for maximum posability. It also comes with multiple interchangable heads, hands, and nunchucks accessories. All of this will set you back $500, which is $50 more than the original, but ultimately not a major price increase when you take into account the new Panthro figure and the tariffs and inflation that have occurred over the past 4 years. If you’re game to add it to your collection, pre-orders are available now here on Amazon. It appears to be an exclusive for Amazon, at least for the time being.

Super7 ThunderCats ThunderTank (Toy Version) Features:

If you want to fully staff your ThunderTank with Super7 Ultimates figures, you can find a collection of figures here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth now.