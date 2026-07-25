Transformers Monster Jam Crossover Reveals Epic New Figures of Optimus Prime, Grave Digger, Megatron, and More (Exclusive)

Hasbro was quite busy with reveals and announcements throughout the first days of San Diego Comic-Con, and that was true of their Transformers franchise as well. The rollout continued during today’s Transformers panel, where Hasbro revealed new additions to the lineup of their Transformers X Monster Jam crossover series. The legendary Monster Jam trucks will now become fully fledged Transformers, and ComicBook has your exclusive first look at the Grave Digger, Collector 4-Pack, and Collector Optimus Prime below.

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First up is Grave Digger, who converts from monster truck mode to robot mode in 24 steps, and once in robot mode stands at 9.25 inches. The paint job alone is amazing, and yet he looks even cooler in robot form. There’s also the Monster Jam X Transformers Collector 4-Pack, which comes with 4 Monster Jam Trucks themed after Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee, and Starscream in 1:64 die-cast. Last but not least is the Monster Jam X Transformers Collector Optimus Prime, which is a 1:24 scale die-cast monster truck version of the Autobots leader that has a working suspension system, BKT tires, and more. These are in addition to the recently revealed Transformers Monster Jam El Toro Loco and Megalodon (Big Tooth) releases, and these will all hit stores later this year.

The Transformers X Monster Jam Crossover Lineup Is Stacked (And Here’s All The Details)

TRANSFORMERS COLLAB MONSTER JAM GRAVE DIGGER

(HASBRO | Ages 8 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $49.99 | Pre-Order on July 25 at 5 PM EST exclusively on Amazon; available Fall 2026)

The epic worlds of Transformers robots and Monster Jam trucks collide with the Transformers x Monster Jam Grave Digger converting action figure! The 9.25-inch figure converts from robot action figure to Grave Digger-inspired monster truck mode in 24 steps. With intricate poseability and attachable accessories, this Grave Digger action figure makes an awesome gift for boys and girls ages 8 and up or anyone who collects Transformers toys or Monster Jam toys. Look for more Transformers Collaborative collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring fan-favorite mash-ups and create a lineup that is – More Than Meets the Eye.

MONSTER JAM X TRANSFORMERS COLLECTOR 4-PACK

(HASBRO \ SPIN MASTER | Ages 3 & Up | Approx. Retail Price. $39.99 | Pre-order beginning July 24 at 8 PM ET exclusively on Amazon; Available 11/1/26)

The Monster Jam Transformers lets you collect 4 epic Monster Jam Trucks with exclusive Transformers deco! This 4-pack of monster trucks features Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee, and Starscream in 1:64 scale die-cast! These lean, mean, Monster Jam machines feature awesome details, and each toy truck has an authentic stylized chassis, official BKT Tires, and a driver molded into the driver’s seat! Discover these Monster Jam trucks with details and graphics in this Transformers theme and beastly features like official tires and suspension! With so many other Monster Jam trucks to collect, add Earth Shaker, Max-D, Dragon, and more (each sold separately) to your collection and race them all! Monster Jam toys like remote control cars and trucks are the perfect gifts as girl and boy toys, ages 3 and up. Bring the Monster Jam action home with the Monster Jam Transformers 4-Pack!

MONSTER JAM X TRANSFORMERS COLLECTOR OPTIMUS PRIME

(HASBRO \ SPIN MASTER | Ages 3 & Up | Approx. Retail Price. $19.99 | Pre-order beginning July 24 at 8 PM ET exclusively on Amazon; Available 11/1/26)

Ramp up your Monster Jam game with the all-new, official Monster Jam 1:24 scale die-cast monster truck. Featuring awesome graphics and a detailed chassis, this authentic replica embodies the style and swagger of the real thing. Official rubber BKT Tires provide greater traction, so you can take your toy truck to new heights. Plus, a working suspension system absorbs more impact, so the high-flying, car-crashing, truck-trashing jumps never stop. With so many 1:24 scale die-cast monster trucks to collect, including Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Blue Thunder and more (toys each sold separately), hosting your very own Monster Jam event is easy. Monster Jam monster truck toys are the perfect gifts for kids ages 3 and up. Collect them all and take your Monster Jam 1:24 scale monster truck to the max.

TRANSFORMERS MONSTER JAM EL TORO LOCO™ (FURIOSO)

(HASBRO | Ages 6 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available Fall 2026 at participating retailers)

The 2-in-1 TRANSFORMERS x Monster Jam El Toro Loco (Furioso) toy is ready for the arena! This 9-inch TRANSFORMERS action figure for boys and girls changes from horned minotaur robot mode to monster truck mode in 7 simple steps. Figure is poseable for awesome action stances and imaginative play. Look for additional TRANSFORMERS x Monster Jam figures based on favorite trucks (each sold separately, subject to availability).

TRANSFORMERS MONSTER JAM MEGALODON™ (BIG TOOTH)

(HASBRO | Ages 6 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available Fall 2026 at participating retailers)

The 2-in-1 TRANSFORMERS x Monster Jam Megalodon (Big Tooth) toy is ready for the arena! This 9-inch TRANSFORMERS action figure for boys and girls changes from robot mode to shark monster truck mode in 6 simple steps. Figure is poseable for awesome action stances and imaginative play. Look for additional TRANSFORMERS x Monster Jam figures based on favorite trucks (each sold separately, subject to availability).

The Transformers Collab Monster Jam Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, and Megalodon will hit stores this Fall, while the Collector 4-Pack and Collector Optimus Prime will hit stores this November.

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