Massive Tokyo Ghoul: re Complete Manga Box Set Is 41% Off

Back in 2020 Viz Media launched a box set containing all 16 volumes of manga from the Tokyo Ghoul sequel Tokyo Ghoul: re that included an exclusive double sided poster as a bonus. If you have some space on your bookshelf for this 3766-page beast, now would be the time to pick it up thanks to a 41% discount that brings the price down to an all-time low.

The Tokyo Ghoul: re Complete Box Set are is available here on Amazon for $101.14, which is down from the $169.99 list price. Amazon also has the 14 volume original Tokyo Ghoul Complete box set on sale right here for $118 (21% off).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official description for the box set reads:

“In the world of Tokyo Ghoul, sometimes the only way to fight monsters is to become one…

The Commission of Counter Ghoul is the only organization fighting the Ghoul menace, and they will use every tool at their disposal to protect humanity from its ultimate predator. Their newest weapon in this hidden war is an experimental procedure that implants human investigators with a Ghoul’s Kagune, giving them Ghoul powers and abilities. But both the procedure and the newly formed Qs Squad are untested. Will they become heroes…or monsters?!”