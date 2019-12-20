Tom and Jerry Celebrate 80 Years With a Surprising Reebok Sneaker Collection

Reebok has partnered with Warner Bros. on a footwear and apparel collection based on the beloved Tom and Jerry cartoon, which celebrates its 80th anniversary in 2020. Definitely didn’t see this one coming – especially with these wacky designs. As you can see, they had some fun with their Instapump Fury, Club C Revenge, and Club C styles.

The Fury x Tom is covered a gray fur-like fleece material, accented with Tom and Jerry branding, quirky patches, and bright yellow touches. The Club C Revenge Jerry features a soft swede tan upper with pink and yellow accents – though it’s the fuzzy laces that grab your attention straight away.

One has to wonder, if you and a friend wore these Tom and Jerry sneakers in close proximity, would your feet try to brutally murder each other (while secretly caring for each other deep down inside)?

If you want to play it safe, you can go with the Club C Tom and Jerry style which ranks as the most subtle with cartoon sketch graphics of both characters.

The Reebok x Tom and Jerry footwear collection will be available to order in sizes for adults, kids, and toddlers at Reebok.com beginning on February 15th. A collection of Tom & Jerry unisex apparel for adults and kids will also launch at that time. The apparel collection will include jackets, t-shirts, sweaters, hoodies, and even a hooded dress. The official descriptions for all of the items, along with pricing info, can be found below.

Instapump Fury x Tom ($200): Bold and aggressive like the conniving feline, the Instapump Fury x Tom is designed with a cold grey upper and fleece material mimicking fur, with cartoon yellow hits throughout. Its fast design and THE PUMP technology are ideal for chasing down clever rodents. Also available in Versa Pump ($50) for toddlers.

Club C Revenge x Jerry ($100): Simple yet versatile like the witty mouse, the Club C Revenge x Jerry features a soft suede tan upper with pink and yellow hits throughout – an ode to Jerry’s monochrome mouse cave. Also available in toddler ($50), preschool ($65) and grade school ($70) sizing.

Club C x Tom & Jerry ($100): For fans who don’t pick sides, or those who simply love the show, two additional Club C x Tom & Jerry models highlight the cartoon in its entirety. The first is designed with a paper white upper, all-over cartoon sketch graphics and asymmetric sock liners featuring Tom & Jerry logos and character graphics. This style is also available in toddler ($50), preschool ($65) and grade school ($70) sizing. The second – a subtle chalk and quiet pink colorway – features visual animations and sound FX graphics on each heal, while the “Tom & Jerry” logo replaces the “Reebok” wordmark on the upper window box.

The pack also features a robust and playful collection of unisex apparel for kids and adults, including a Reebok x Tom & Jerry padded woven jacket ($140), short-sleeve t-shirts ($28), a hooded dress ($60), crew neck sweaters ($55), and hoodies ($60). Each piece is inspired by Tom & Jerry cartoon colorways and the collection’s matching footwear styles.

