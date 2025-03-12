Transformers Nova Prime and Nacelle Figures Are Back

Re-issues for the Transformers action figures Nova Prime and Nacelle have launched! If you happened to miss them the first go around, now’s the time to get your pre-order in. The Nova Prime figure converts from robot to armored truck, and includes a trailer as well as 3 combinable accessories for $54.99. Meanwhile, the Nacelle figure converts into a Cybertronian Jet and includes 2 Null Ray accessories for $34.99. Both are set to ship out by November 2025 (you won’t be charged until they ship). Read below for more details on each figure with individual links.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Transformers Legacy Evolution Leader Class Nova Prime – $54.99 / See at Entertainment Earth: “A nemesis from the Benzuli Expanse! Experience the origin stories of legendary Cybertronians before the war with the Leader Class Nova Prime action figure! Nova Prime seeks to conquer the universe in the name of Cybertron. This Nova Prime action figure converts from robot to Cybertronian armored truck mode and comes with trailer and 3 combinable blaster accessories. This Transformers toy features exclusive packaging artwork! Collect all pre-Cybertronian war action figures for boys and girls to piece together the full scene.”

Transformers Legacy Evolution Voyager Class Nacelle – $34.99 / See at Entertainment Earth: “Seeker and ye shall find! Experience the origin stories of legendary Cybertronians before the war with the Voyager Class Nacelle action figure! Nacelle vows to prove his capabilities as an Ascenticon. This Nacelle action figure converts from robot to Cybertronian jet mode and comes with 2 Null Ray accessories. This Transformers toy features exclusive packaging artwork! Collect all pre-Cybertronian war action figures for boys and girls to piece together the full scene.”

Walmart Collector Con and Transformers

The first Walmart Collector Con for 2025 starts March 13th and runs through March 14, and exclusive Hasbro Transformers figures are included in the celebrations. Dropping at 10AM ET / 7AM PT tomorrow March 13, the new Transformers figures celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Transformers: Cybertron animated series. The Cybertron Sideways and Excellion can both transform between robot and machine, one into a jet and the other into a race car. The exclusive figures will be priced at $24.97.



Collector Con will feature tons of different exclusive collectibles from across the board. The lineup will include new figures in Hasbro’s Marvel Legends, Star Wars Black Series, G.I. Joe Classified, and Transformers lineups, as well as Spawn and BRZRKR figures from McFarlane Toys, MOTU figures from Mattel, and more. If you want to be ready, head to Walmart.com at 10AM ET / 7AM PT to pre-order.

Want to stay up to date with all collectible news? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!