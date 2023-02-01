Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Beast-Mode Bumblebee Reveals Eagle Beast Mode Preview (Exclusive)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is hitting theaters later this year, and you can expect some of your favorite characters to be in the mix. That obviously includes Bumblebee, and today we've got your exclusive first look at Hasbro's new Rise of the Beasts Beast-Mode Bumblebee figure! The new figure will stand 10 inches tall and will convert between vehicle, robot, and beast mode. Speaking of that new Beast Mode, you'll be able to transform Bumblebee from Bot Mode to Vehicle Mode in 19 steps, and then you can squeeze together the legs to reveal the new Eagle Beast Mode. You can find up-close images of Beast-Mode Bumblebee starting on the next slide.

Beast-Mode Bumblebee will also feature button-activated lights and 15 effects and phrases, and you can check out a preview of the new Eagle Mode in the images. You can pre-order the new Transformers figures right here, and Beast-Mode Bumblebee will hit stores this July. You can find the official description below.

TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS BEAST-MODE BUMBLEBEE

(Ages 6 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $49.99 | Available: July 2023)

The battle on Earth is no longer between the heroic Autobots and the evil Decepticons as the new "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" film introduces the Maximals, the Predacons, and the Terrorcons, in an epic 90s globetrotting adventure. The new Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Beast-Mode Bumblebee action figure inspired by the new movie takes on the popular character's new beast alt mode and stands at 10" tall. The figure converts between 3 modes: robot, vehicle, and beast; and can go from robot to licensed off-road Camaro in 19 steps before squeezing the figure's legs together to reveal the new eagle beast mode. The new toy features button-activated lights and 15 sound effects and phrases, and includes a sword accessory that can attach in each mode. Available July 2023 at most major retailers.

As for Rise of the Beasts, you can find the official description for the heavily anticpated film below.

"Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 9, 2023."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts lands in theaters on June 9th.

What do you think of Bumblebee's Beast Mode? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Transformers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!