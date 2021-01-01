Unkillable LEGO Bonsai Trees and Flower Sets Are Available Now

LEGO launched many new releases for New Year's Day 2021, but some of the most exciting new sets are also the most relaxing. Indeed, LEGO is targeting stressed-out adults with the launch of a buildable Botanicals collection that includes a bonsai tree and a lovely flower bouquet. And the best part is that even the most prolific plant serial killer can keep these beauties alive. With Valentine's Day on the way, they also make for a great gift alternative to traditional flowers.

Below you'll find a breakdown of the new releases in LEGO's Botanicals series, along with prices and pre-order links. Note that that LEGO has freebie promotions going for orders that cross the $75 and $85 threshold. This includes a free fan-designed vintage car ($85 purchase) and a free Harry Potter Monsters Book of Monsters ($75 Harry Potter LEGO purchase). All of LEGO's current offers and promotions can be found here.

10281 Bonsai Tree / 878 pieces / $49.99 - Order Here: Channel your inner Mr Miyagi with the 878-piece LEGO bonsai tree set, which you can style with classic green leaves or pink cherry blossom blooms. If you look closely, you'll notice that tiny frogs make up each blossom flower!

10280 Flower Bouquet / 756 pieces / $49.99 - Order Here: LEGO's flower bouquet building set includes 756 pieces that you can put together to create a colorful flower display that will brighten up any room. You can even position many of the petals to create unique arrangements. A vase isn't included, but you can display them in just about anything - no water necessary!

LEGO also has listings for small roses and tulips sets that don't currently have a release date, so we assume that they won't launch alongside the Botanicals releases listed above. When they do arrive, you'll be able to find them via the links below.

40460 Roses / 120 pieces / $12.99 - Order Here (No official launch date)

40461 Tulips / 111 pieces / $9.99 - Order Here (No official launch date)

