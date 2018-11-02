Vans NASA Space Voyager Sneaker and Apparel Collection is Live

Vans is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) with the Space Voyager Collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories. As you will see, the designs take a lot of their inspiration from NASA‘s iconic space shuttle and suits.

The jackets and bags are amazing, but odds are you’ll be going right after the sneakers. This is what Vans had to say about them:

“The collection includes eight footwear iterations ranging from adult to toddler sizing across the Sk8-Hi MTE, Old Skool and Classic Slip-On models. Two Sk8-Hi 46 MTE DX styles feature full-grain leather uppers, exposed foam and the NASA Meatball Insignia on the quarter panels and are finished with a black lacing system. For the Old Skool styles, Vans introduces the iconic orange colorway with a black NASA worm logotype and lacing details, alongside a clean all-white version which showcases an exposed foam collar and rigid marshmallow outsole. The youth styles incorporate a Slip-On featuring a black galaxy print upper with a glitter gum outsole, as well as a white Sk8-Hi MTE outfitted with a black space boot inspired outsole. The Sk8-Hi MTE styles feature Vans MTE 360 technology that enhances heat retention around the foot and improves moisture management within each shoe, along with a durable lugged outsole for increased traction.”

We’re partial to the Vans x Space Voyager Sk8-Hi 46 MTE DX, though we wish they made the space shuttle-y design of the Vans x Space Voyager Sk8-Hi MTE in adult sizes. Still, everything in the collection looks great, and it’s all fairly reasonable in terms of price.

If you know someone who’s a big space fanatic, something from this collection would make for a fantastic holiday gift. Head on over to Vans and shop the collection while it lasts!

