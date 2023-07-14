Wacom One Review - A Splendid Mix of Form, Function, and Value

Wacom is well known for its Cintiq and Intuos graphic tablets, and the latest addition to the line is the Wacom One. The Wacom One focuses on delivering a drawing experience that feels more naturally akin to pencil on paper than other tablets in Wacom's suite, and it unquestionably succeeds. The screen is crystal clear too, and once the pen connects with the screen it's seamless and smooth in hand. The flexibility of operating systems that it can be used on is also a clear strength, as is the price, though that also means you will be giving up a feature or two as a tradeoff. As it stands, the Wacom One is a joy to use and has made drawing and manipulating graphics more nuanced and user-friendly, allowing you to overlook its lone programable button.

The Wacom One's defining feature is in how it approaches its 13.3" screen. As opposed to the typical feel of glass beneath the pen, the Wacom One seeks to provide a surface that replicates the feel of pen-to-paper. That shift is immediately noticeable, and you'll quickly find yourself settling into a groove as you start to move things around your canvas, and it's not hyperbole to say that I've not had an experience with a tablet that felt this smooth or natural.

(Photo: Wacom)

I tend to use graphic tablets primarily for graphic editing tasks like manipulating images, erasing backdrops, smoothing over edges, filling in spaces, and more. In these situations, accuracy and precision are key, as is pulling in new tools quickly to accommodate the evolving project on your screen. Wacom One's included pen is more than up for the challenge, and the pen also features a programmable button that can be shifted rather easily as your project moves along.

The widescreen is a beauty, and the tablet's foldable legs allow you to move between locations with ease. There is an issue however of lighting, as the lighting in your space can have an impact on how comfortable you are using the tablet. I had to shift my tablet around the desk a bit and play with it being flat or on its legs before finding a spot that worked with the lighting in my office. It's easy for the glare to cause issues, and though I often found a position for the tablet that would mitigate that, an additional stand that could hold the tablet more upright would have helped remove some of those issues.

While the programable pen is fantastic, its lack of multiple programable buttons holds it back. The same can be said of the tablet itself, as the Wacom One doesn't feature any programable buttons outside of on the pen. Coming from an older Wacom tablet that featured multiple buttons on either side of the drawing pad, this was a bit of an adjustment. That older tablet didn't allow you to draw on the screen itself though, so as a tradeoff, I will gladly sacrifice the additional buttons. The lack of those does hold this one back a bit though, as it can be a bit cumbersome to constantly switch out the button's functionality. It's better to just decide on one consistent use and roll with that, which for me was zoom.

(Photo: Wacom)

Though it's a small thing, the included Wacom One pen doesn't feature an eraser, and the inclusion of that could have mitigated the lack of multiple programable buttons on the pen. Wacom does offer a bevy of pens with that included though, and with the Wacom One's price only being $399.99, you can probably justify the additional pen expense.

For context, the next tier up is the Wacom Cintiq 16, which retails for $799.95. The site recommends two other Stylus options if you so choose, and the Staedtler Noris Digital Jumbo stylus seems to scratch that itch, as it features a pencil-like shape and feel and an included digital eraser for around $80.00. You're still coming in ahead without sacrificing the portability and pen-to-paper feel of the Wacom One.

The Wacom One delivers quite a bit in a relatively small package. The screen is a dream to use and the limited real estate it consumes allows you to move it just about anywhere. The pen feels comfortable in the hand and having a programmable button on the pen is welcome, but I can't help but feel that one additional button on the pen or the tablet would have really done wonders for maneuverability within Photoshop or any graphics program. There's also a challenge at times to find the perfect spot to use the tablet, but once you get settled, I can't imagine not using it from here on out.

Rating: 4 out of 5

The Wacom One is available now and retails for $399.95. You can order the Wacom One from the official website right here.

Review unit provided by Wacom