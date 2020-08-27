Get the Carmen Sandiego Handheld Game for Only $14

If you grew up in the '80s, odds are you have fond memories of playing Oregon Trail and Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? - most likely in a computer lab at school. That's why Basic Fun released both of the original games on inexpensive handheld units that look like a retro Apple computer.

If you want to soak up the nostalgia, the Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? game is on sale here on Amazon and here at Walmart for only $14. The Oregon Trail version is also available here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $19. Both handhelds feature the complete games with original '80s graphics and sounds.

On a related news, a new Tiny Arcade keychain cabinet from Super Impulse was recently released that features original gameplay and sounds from Konami's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game from 1989.

More specifically, the Tiny Arcade Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cabinet features 3 levels based on the original game. Not bad for only $19.99 here on Amazon (pre-orders ship on September 7th). Note that Burger Time (Amazon) and Mappy (Amazon) have also been added to the Tiny Arcade lineup, though the Amazon listings for those cabinets were not active at the time of writing. You can check out more Tiny Arcade games in their Amazon store.

