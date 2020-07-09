Wonder Woman 1984 Fine Jewelry Collection Launches for Comic-Con at Home

DC Comics has partnered with Zales on a collection of fine jewelry inspired by the upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984. The launch ties in with the SDCC 2020 / Comic-Con@Home event, which takes place between July 22nd and July 26th. However, the pieces in the Zales WW84 jewelry collection are available to order and ship at this very moment.

The collection incorporates Wonder Woman's iconic emblem, lasso, tiara and even her enemy, Cheetah into the designs. You can choose from rings, pendants, earrings, and braclets that are made with gold, silver, diamonds, garnets, and sapphires. Many of the designs feature a stuble gold and silver with diamonds look, but there are also bolder styles that utilize multiple gemstones in blue and red. You can shop the entire collection right here at Zales with prices that range from $249.99 up to $749.99.

If the jewelry is a bit too rich for your blood, but you would still like a stylish and shiny WW84 accessory, this SDCC 2020 / Comic-Con@Home exclusive Wonder Woman 1984 mini backpack from Loungefly might fit the bill.

The backpack is based on the colorful teaser poster for WW84, and features the Wonder Woman logo in pink neon with shiny gold accents and hardware. It's made of faux leather, and measures about 10 1/2-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches deep. Additional features include printed details, a matching lining, adjustable straps, zipper closure, a zippered front pocket, and a handle.

Pre-orders for the SDCC 2020 exclusive WW84 backpack are live here at Entertainment Earth for $59.99 with shipping slated for July. It joins the Big Hero 6 Baymax Pain Meter FiGPiN XL Enamel Pin ($29.99 at EE) and Star Wars: The Clone Wars Enamel Pin Set ($19.99 at EE) in Entertainment Earth's SDCC 2020 exclusive lineup. The pins would be a fun addition to the WW84 backpack, though the huge Baymax one is nearly as large as the bag itself.

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently set for release on October 2

