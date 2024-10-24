Your Hocus Pocus Funko Pop Collection Is Now Complete

Hocus Pocus Allison, Binx, and Max Funko Pops!

The beloved Halloween classic Hocus Pocus just got some much needed Funko Pops to add to their line-up. The three witches, Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, had been given their fair share of Funko Pops, not to mention the wave for Hocus Pocus 2, so adding an extra cute Max and an adorably spooky Pop and Buddy of Allison and Thackery Binks in cat form will help fans complete their collections. These Pops are Funko shop exclusives, and should be available to pre-order right here today, October 24th.

Hocus Pocus Allison & Binks Funko Pop! : Allison’s help is much needed in this movie, and Max and Dani couldn’t have done it without her! Not to mention the importance of the adorable man-turned-cat, Binks! This combo is necessary for any Hocus Pocus collection / $15/

Hocus Pocus Max Funko Pop!: Max's anti-Halloween attitude doesn't last long, especially once he's helped to resurrect the Sanderson Sisters! It's up to him, his sister, and Allison to stop them from their evil mission – to become immortal! $15

Hocus Pocus 2…Maybe 3?

The long awaited sequel to the cult classic Halloween movie released in 2022 on Disney+, and it was a huge success. The spirit of the original was perfectly placed and the love it received was seen as proof that the film should definitely get a third entry in the franchise. Disney was happy to oblige with the announcement that a third installment was in development, though details have been scarce since then. Bette Midler, who plays the wicked witch Winifred Sanderson, would really like them to hurry up:

“I haven’t seen the script but I’ve heard rumblings, but I haven’t seen anything,” she shared with Busy This Week. “But I think if they’re gonna [make it], they oughta, because time is not just marching, time is like, barrel-assing to the finish line. Get us while we’re still breathing.”

It would definitely be great to see a third installment of this story, and it’s fantastic to hear the cast talking about it so excitedly. It took years for us to get the sequel, and now this three-quel seems like it will also take a few more years to be confirmed. Though it’s not the best news for those of us who crave more of the Sanderson Sisters, we’ll just have to be patient. While we await the confirmation (that’s hopefully close!), for now we can keep growing our spooky collections and celebrate the Halloween season with the first two Hocus Pocus films!