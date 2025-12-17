New Alien 1979 Funko Pops Include Chestburster Chase and Xenomorph Capsule With Lights and Sounds

Merch inspired by the Alien franchise is often hugely popular, something we were reminded of recently with the massive hype surrounding the Monster High Xenomorph doll. With that in mind, Funko has just dropped a collection of new Pop figures that go above and beyond.

It starts with a Funko Pop of Kane which can be had with a facehugger in its standard form or a Chase version inspired by the iconic chestbuster scene in the 1979 Ridley Scott film. You can’t go wrong with this one, though collectors will definitely want to do what needs to be done to get that Chase. It’s the must-have figure in the wave in our opinion. Pre-orders are available here on Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now priced at $14.99.

Next up on the list is a Funko Pop VHS Cover figure of that same 1979 Alien film. The Pop of Ripley that’s included could have been more exciting, frankly. It is certainly inspired by an iconic movie poster though. Pre-orders are available here on Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now priced at $24.99.

The third Funko Pop in the new Alien wave features a Xenomorph figure in a specimen tube. It’s one of those rare premium Pops with light and sound functions, which will make it a fun display piece. Pre-orders are available here on Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now priced at $24.99 – 29.99.