This Monster High Alien Doll Is One Stylish Xenomorph (Exclusive)

Mattel’s Monster High Skullector line is about to get its best crossover yet. Following releases inspired by Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride and Elvira, Mattel is taking on one of the kings of the horror genre for their next release, which comes just in time for Halloween. Get ready for The Monster High Skullector Alien doll, which is being revealed for the first time ever here at Comicbook!

The new doll mixes chic style with scifi horror, daring to ask the question, “What if I went to high school with a super stylish Xenomorph?” The Monster High Skullector Alien Doll features a Xenomorph dressed to the nines, with a sheer black and iridescent foil print top and skirt, plus a pleather bodysuit. If you look closely, you’ll even notice the face-hugger heels – just another detail that elevates this fun, horrific, figure. Honestly, even if you aren’t a Monster High fan, this doll is worth picking up as the design is so incredibly creepy and amazing. You can take a closer look in the gallery below, which will be followed by all of the details you’ll need to get your order in.

Monster High Skullector Alien Xenomorph Doll Pre-Order Details

Mattel’s Monster High Skullector Alien Xenomorph Doll will be available to pre-order on October 17th, starting at 9am PST / 12pm EST. At that time it is expected to be available here at Mattel Creations priced at $85. However it might also turn up here on Amazon in the near future. You can take a closer look at the figure in the gallery below.

Monster High Movie Coming to Theaters Near You

In other Monster High news, Mattel recently announced that M3GAN’s Gerard Johnstone would be bringing the new Monster High movie to life, developed by Universal Pictures and Akiva Goldsman’s Weed Road. The camp humour that Johnson brought to M3GAN seems like it would match wonderfully with a Monster High movie, so we’re not surprised Mattel went with him for their new film. After Mattel’s out-of-the-park smash hit, Barbie, they’re likely looking for their next franchise beast. Who’s to say it won’t be Monster High?

Robbie Brenner, President and Chief Content Officer, Mattel Studios, said: “Gerard’s unique vision and genre-blending style make him the perfect fit for this film. This is exactly what we’re building at Mattel Studios as we continue to work with top talent to tell fresh, unexpected stories from our rich portfolio of brands. Monster High is a fan-favorite franchise with endless storytelling potential, and we are thrilled to reimagine it in a monstrously exciting way with Gerard at the helm.”



Want to stay up to date with all the latest Monster High news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!