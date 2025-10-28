Back to the Future 40th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Gift Set Is Back In Stock

One of the best trilogies of the 80s is back with new 4K UHD steelbooks that really bring these films into “the future”. Specifically, we’re talking about The Back to the Future trilogy which is getting a brand new wave of Steelbooks as well as a complete trilogy gift set that includes all 3 movies; Back to the Future, Back to the Future II, Back to the Future III with loads of collectibles and new special features. It’s all for the 40th anniversary of the original Back to the Future film, which launched in 1985. UPDATE: The Amazon exclusive gift set that has been sold out for most of the pre-order period was briefly back in stock here on Amazon, but quickly sold out again, Still, with the November 4th release date so close, keep an eye on that link for restocks.

ORIGINAL: Naturally, The Back To The Future Trilogy 4K Blu-ray Gift Set is the most notable of these releases, and includes 2 Bonus Discs, a Flux Capacitor SteelBook an Exclusive Gibson Mini Guitar Replica, an OUTATIME Metal License Plate, a Back to the Future: A Visual History Booklet, a Lenticular Photo of Marty, Dave and Linda McFly, Replicas from the Universal Archives, and a Numbered Certificate of Authenticity. As noted, it will also include new special features, which are outlined below.

Back to the Future 40th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Box Set New Special Features

40 YEARS LATER: REFLECTING ON THE FUTURE: Co-writer/producer Bob Gale reflects on the legacy and cultural impact of the films.

BACK TO HILL VALLEY: Join Bob Gale along with Donald Fullilove (“Mayor Goldie Wilson”) as they revisit and discuss some of the most iconic filming locations.

UNTOLD STORIES OF BACK TO THE FUTURE: Journey back in time with crew members as they share their personal stories from the set.

TCM CLASSIC FILM FESTIVAL PANEL: Bob Gale, cinematographer Dean Cundey and stunt double Charlie Croughwell reunite at the 40th anniversary premiere.

A MYSTERY IN HISTORY: Discover the rich history of the Gibson guitar Marty McFly plays at the Enchantment Under the Sea dance and hear from the cast as they rally fans to help find the iconic prop that’s been missing for 40 years.

PLUS LEGACY FEATURES:

Tales from the Future 6-Part Documentary

Deleted Scenes

8 Archival Featurettes

Audio Commentaries

Back to the Future: The Musical Behind the Scenes

An Alternate Future: Lost Audition Tapes

OUTATIME: Restoring the DeLorean

Back to the Future: The Ride

Doc Brown Saves the World! Short Film

And Much More!

In addition to the 4K Blu-ray releases, Universal Pictures has revealed that Back to the Future will return in large screen formats, including Dolby Cinema, 4DX and D-Box, among others in theaters nationwide on October 31st for a limited engagement.” This marks the first time Back to the Future will be presented on the world’s largest screens, offering fans the opportunity to experience the film’s scope and spectacle in the most immersive formats yet.”

LEGO Back to the Future Time Machine Set Is On Sale

Back in 2022 (a lifetime ago), LEGO launched a Creator Expert-level set based on the iconic 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 time machine featured in The Back to the Future series. LEGO is selling it for $199.99, but you can also find it here at Walmart for $170. The 10300 Back to the Future Time Machine set will include 1,872 pieces and minifigures of Doc Brown and Marty McFly. The set features a Flux Capacitor that lights up, opening gull-wing doors, tires that fold for flight mode, printed dashboard dates, an opening hood, swappable license plates (OUTATIME), and a hoverboard accessory. But that’s not all! You can build the Back to the Future DeLorean LEGO set in 3 configurations that are based on the film:

The Original Time Machine: Add the lightning rod and plutonium chamber from the 1985 film.

The Future is Here: You can add Mr. Fusion and the fold-down hover conversion tires featured in Part II.

Back to the Ol’ West: Add whitewall tires and the hood-mounted circuit board from Part III.

“This has been an incredibly exciting project to collaborate with the LEGO Group on – from Easter eggs that nod to each of the three Back to the Future films, to iconic elements from the DeLorean Time Machine like Mr. Fusion, to making Doc Brown and Marty McFly into mini figures – the fans are going to love going back in time with this LEGO set,” said Joe Lawandus, senior vice president and general manager, global toys and hardlines for Universal Brand Development.



