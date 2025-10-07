Berserk Manga Deluxe Editions Get Extra Big Deal Days Discounts

Amazon loves to run big discounts on Berserk Deluxe manga collections during their Prime Day sales events, though the discounts that they dropped for the 2025 edition Prime Big Deal Days are even bigger than usual. The sale runs from October 7th through October 8th, and features discounts of over 50% on several of the editions, and all but 3 of the books are priced below $30.

If you have yet to read Kentaro Miura’s dark and twisted tales, you can start with the Berserk Deluxe Vol.1 edition, which is currently available in hardcover on Amazon for $22.92, or 54% off. Given that it’s an intro to the manga, it’s no surprise that the price is the lowest of all 14 volumes. A full breakdown of the deals can be found below, and keep in mind that some of the deals are exclusive to Prime members.

Berserk Deluxe Edition Manga Prime Day Deals

When Kentaro Miura died in 2021, many believed that one of the greatest manga of all-time would remain unfinished. Fortunately, Miura’s friend Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga decided that they would bring closure to the story of Guts and the Band of the Hawk using Miura’s notes as their guide. The first step happened in March of this year with the release of Berserk Volume 42, which you can order here on Amazon with a a discount of 33%. However, you’ll have to be patient to see what happens next. Volume 43 is currently available in Japan, but isn’t expected to arrive stateside until some point in 2026. Volume 44 probably won’t happen until 2027.

On the plus side, the Deluxe Editions above will keep you occupied for quite some time with almost every including roughly 700 pages that tell the tale of Guts’ brutal quest for revenge. The only book that doesn’t include the full three volumes is the last, which contains Miura’s final chapters. However, it does include the Berserk Official Guidebook, which is billed as “the ultimate resource to Miura’s manga masterpiece”.