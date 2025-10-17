Berserk: The Golden Age Memorial Edition Drops As An Exclusive Steelbook Blu-ray

Berserk The Golden Age is the most adapted story arc in Kentaro Miura’s dark fantasy manga series, having been covered in the 1997 Berserk anime series and a theatrical film trilogy from Studio 4°C that launched in 2012. Following the untimely passing of Miura in 2012, the three films were recut with new footage in a 13-episode TV format dubbed The Memorial Edition that launched in 2022. This exclusive Blu-ray release contains the entirety of that TV series, and it comes packaged in a Steelbook case with an art card of Guts at the Battle of Doldrey.

The Berserk: The Golden Age Arc Memorial Edition Blu-ray SteelBook edition is a Crunchyroll exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $74.98 with a release date that’s right around the corner on October 27th. Of course, if you can live without the fancy Steelbook case and the art card, you can save yourself around $30 by getting the standard edition here on Amazon for $42.14.

If you want to take your Berserk Blu-ray collection the distance, the complete 1997 Berserk anime series Blu-ray is also available on Amazon on sale, along with the 2016 sequel to The Golden Age. But what about the manga you ask? Right this way….

At the time of writing, the entire collection of hardcover Berserk Deluxe editions are on sale on Amazon with discounts as high as 50% off or more. You can find them via the links below.

The only existing Berserk story that extends beyond the Deluxe editions in the U.S. is the recently released Volume 42, which you can order here on Amazon with a discount of 33%.