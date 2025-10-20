Casio G-Shock Teams Up With Evangelion For a EVA-01 Unit 30th Anniversary Watch

The Evangelion anime is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and the milestone has sparked a collaboration with Casio on a G-Shock watch (GA-110EVA30) inspired by EVA-01 unit. In fact, this very colorful design is the brainchild of Ikuto Yamashita, the actual mechanical designer behind the Evangelion series. Read on for additional details, but if you want to get right down to it, know that the watch is now available to order in the U.S. here at the Casio website priced at $280. Given the vibrant design and huge face on this watch, it’s definitely something that will get noticed.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ikuto Yamasshita infused the design with Easter eggs for fans that include an inset dial at 9 o’clock inspired by the 3rd Angel, Sachiel, a Y-shaped dial element mirroring the CAUTION pattern seen throughout the series, the Spear of Longinus running across the bands, the he NERV logo, and more. You’ll also find a 30th anniversary emblem engraved on the case back in the image gallery below.

As for the watch itself, it’s the classic G-Shock GA-110 series design you know and love. It has an extra large 55 × 51.2 × 16.9 mm case, 200 meter water resistance, shock and magnetic resistance, world time, analog and digital time display, and more.

While many of the Evangelion 30th anniversary festivities are exclusive to Japan, it’s nice to see that the availability of this watch isn’t one of them. That said, if you happen to be in Japan, there are some fun events planned. For example Evangelion is planning to open its own exhibit dubbed “All of Evangelion” in November, and several of the Evangelion films will return to theaters starting this year and running into 2026.