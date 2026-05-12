Hasbro Finally Gave Punisher Fans the Figure They’ve Been Waiting For

Hasbro has dropped an all-new Marvel Legends Punisher figure just in time for the release of Punisher: One Last Kill on Disney+. Pre-orders are live now on Entertainment Earth and Amazon, but sure to sell out fast. Read all about what makes this version of the big bad Punisher so special and get your pre-orders in now.

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Welcome to the summer of Frank. Jon Bernthal’s Punisher first appeared in season two of the Netflix Daredevil show in 2016. Flash forward 10 years, Frank Castle is starring in an all-new Marvel special presentation on Disney+ and blasting his way onto the big screen in just a few months for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The figure retails for $27.99 and is set to ship in August. This is the third Marvel Legends figure with Jon Bernthal’s likeness and each release has gotten better and better. This time around Frank comes loaded with more accessories than ever before to wage his one man war on crime including a shotgun, pistol, knife, axe, and two flash bangs.

Beyond his impressive arsenal, Frank comes with everything collectors need to create unique displays and exciting poses. A pair of fists for hand to hand combat, a trigger hand and blast effect for his guns and an open hand for the melee weapons, making Frank the most dangerous figure in your collection. There are two headsculpts included with an impressive likeness, one with a neutral expression and one with a screaming face that’s so realistic you can hear Jon Bernthal’s guttural screams just looking at it.

Whether you’re just starting your Marvel Legends collection or looking to expand your MCU shelf, this is a must-get figure for all fans. Every Punisher Marvel Legends figure released tends to become hard to track down and pricey on the secondary market. Don’t hesitate, pull the trigger and get your pre-order in today at Entertainment Earth or Amazon.