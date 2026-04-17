Every Spider-Man: Brand New Day Toy Hasbro Revealed at CinemaCon 2026

It’s an exciting time to be a Spider-Man fan, and CinemaCon 2026 just handed us a very good reason to open our wallet.

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Hasbro pulled back the curtain on a full slate of Spider-Man: Brand New Day toys, and the lineup is exactly as exciting as you’d hope from one of Marvel’s most anticipated upcoming films.

Seven products in total were shared from this first wave of toys, spanning action figures, role-play gear, and more. Here’s everything revealed.

The Full Hasbro Lineup, Piece by Piece

Hasbro came prepared. The reveals spanned multiple product lines, largely hitting on the toys kids will be asking for this summer (… or that we’ll be buying for ourselves!).

Kicking things off on the Spider-Man side is the Spider-Man 2-in-1 Super Chompin’ Tank (Ages 4+, $39.99), a vehicle toy that switches between Street Mode and Off-road Mode. The cockpit fits two ActionVerse 4.5-inch figures, the web fangs can hold a third, and it comes loaded with a projectile launcher and two projectiles. If you’re already building out your ActionVerse line, this one’s a natural addition.

For kids who want to become Spider-Man, the Spider-Man Wisecrackin’ Glow Mask (Ages 5+, $29.99) is hard to pass up. Press the button and you get over 30 sounds and phrases, plus light-up patterned eye lenses that actually react to whatever’s being said. It’s a solid gift option and one of the more fun interactive pieces in the wave.

The Spider-Man NERF Web Strike Blaster (Ages 5+, $24.99) is the most wallet-friendly Spider-Man item in the lineup, featuring glow-in-the-dark deco and double-barreled dart action. It pairs well with any Spider-Man costume and makes for an easy impulse buy at that price point. Just note that eyewear is recommended, but not included.

The premium Spider-Man pick, though, is clearly the Power-Charge Spider-Man (Ages 4+, $49.99). Standing 14.5 inches tall, Spider-Man packs three play modes (Anti-Gamma Mode, Web-Tracking Mode, and Power-Web Mode), each with its own lights, sounds, and phrases. A twist-activation feature lets you rotate the figure at the waist to either throw a punch or fire a web projectile. If you’re only buying one Spider-Man item from this wave, this is probably it.

The Hulk Side of the Line

Hulk rounds out the wave with three items of his own, starting with the Savage Smash Hulk figure (Ages 4+, $29.99). This 2-in-1 collectible cycles between Classic Angry Mode and Savage Angry Mode. Just lift and lower the arms in a smashing motion to switch between them. Simple, satisfying, and very on-brand.

Role-play fans will want to look at the Savage Hulk Talk’n Electronic Mask (Ages 5+, $29.99). It features over 10 sound effects and phrases, moving eyebrows, and an opening mouth… and it’s “kid-activated.” When the person wearing the mask opens their own mouth, Hulk’s mouth opens too. That’s a fun gimmick that kids are going to love.

Rounding out the wave is the Hulk Gamma Smash Fists (Ages 5+, $24.99), a pair of oversized foam fists with built-in grip bands. They’re safe, soft, and perfect for costume play or just adding some chaos to a regular afternoon. At $24.99, they’re also a great low-commitment gift option.

When Can You Get These?

The full wave is expected to hit most major retailers in Summer 2026. Keep an eye on pre-order listings at the usual suspects (Amazon, Target, Walmart, and HasbroPulse) as the film’s release date of July 31, 2026 gets closer.

What Spider-Man Gear Can You Shop in the Meantime?