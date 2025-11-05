McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Batman Who Laughs and The Merciless Collector Edition 2-Pack Hits Amazon

McFarlane Toys has re-launched a DC Multiverse Collector Edition 2-pack featuring a 7-inch scale Batman Who Laughs in Knight Armor paired with a Dark Multiverse Earth-12 The Merciless Megafig as inspired by the DC Comics Dark Nights: Metal and Dark Nights: Death Metal comics. It’s a whopping $79.99, which is the same price that it launched at back in July as a Walmart exclusive. However, if you would rather get it on Amazon, you can do that here starting today with a release date set for December 10th. It is shipping now directly from Walmart if you missed it the first time around and would rather not wait.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen The Batman Who Laughs and The Merciless in the DC Multiverse lineup, though the figures do include some alterations. For The Merciless (the nightmare fusion of Batman and Ares, the God of War), the red color scheme is a nod to the original concept design by the comic artist Riccardo Federici. It also includes the first-ever unmasked head sculpt for The Merciless, showing the face of Bruce Wayne under the helmet.

The Batman Who Laughs figure features new sculpted pieces on the torso to reflect the Knight Armor. It also has a special paint application to highlight the armored details which makes it one of the best-looking versions of the character the company has produced to date in our opinion.

Accessories for the set include the God Killer sword, unmasked Merciless head and large figure display base. It also comes with art cards for both figures.