McFarlane Toys Set to Launch Stunning Batman Ninja and Batgirl Statues

Action figures get all the attention, but there have been some really gorgeous statues coming down the pipeline recently. Case in point – McFarlane Toys / DC Direct is set to launch a Batman Ninja 1:10th scale resin statue and a 1:8 scale Batgirl statue this week that are sure to blow minds and wallets to pieces.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Batman Ninja statue is inspired by the iconic Batman: Black & White series while the Batgirl design in the brainchild of artist J. Scott Campbell in the DC Cover Girls series. They will stand at 7.75-inches and 10-inches tall respectively. You can take a closer look via the teaser images below.

DC Direct Batman Ninja and Batgirl Statue Pre-Orders

Nice. Pre-orders for both the Batman Ninja and Batgirl statues from McFarlane Toys / DC Direct are expected to go live on December 4th at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and possibly here on Amazon. Exact pricing hasn’t been announced, but based on previous releases in these lines we would expect them to sell for around $180 and $200 respectively.

In related news, McFarlane Toys recently launched statues of Hulk and Venom as they appeared in the popular Marvel Rivals video game, each with their own background scene and comic book. The figures measure 10.75 and 9.5-inches respectively, and they look nearly as wide as they are tall. At $59.99 each, it’s a lot of statue for the money, If you’d like to pick them up, then head to Entertainment Earth and Amazon to pre-order.