Disney Store’s Toy Story 5 Collection Drops and It’s Rootin’ Tootin’ Good

Get that snake out of your boot! It’s time to saddle up and ride on over to the Disney Store for its official Toy Story 5 collection.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Toy Story 5 collection drops June 1 on DisneyStore.com, and it’s stacked with plushies, toys, accessories, wearables, and even a baby costume. So if you’re shopping for a tiny Toy Story fanatic or just adding to your own collection, there’s something here worth yee-hawing about.

Wearables and Accessories

Jessie is arguably the star of this drop, and Disney Store is leaning all the way in. The newly minted Sheriff of Toy Story 5 is front and center across the wearable lineup, from a denim ear headband embroidered with her easily-recognizable details to a cowgirl hat that doubles as a fully functional backpack.

Rounding out the accessories are a double-sided coin purse bag charm, a Jessie and Bullseye stainless steel tumbler built for trail rides (or weekend Target runs), and a Lilypad canvas tote inspired by the high-tech device introduced in the film.

Toys and Figures

For collectors, the Toy Story 5 Figure Set is the standout with its nine figurines, including returning favorites Woody, Buzz, and Jessie alongside new characters Lilypad and Atlas, all presented in a double-tiered window display box with a scenic backdrop.

Also worth grabbing is the Jessie Horse Play Set, a four-piece stable-packaged set featuring Bullseye and two new horses from the film, and the Forky and Karen Beverly magnetic shoulder plush, which is exactly as chaotic (and delightful) as it sounds.

Plush and Costumes

On the softer side of things, the Jessie and Daffodil 15” plush is the highlight. Jessie’s new horse from the film makes her debut here in plush form, complete with a furry mane, braided accents, and a very determined cowgirl rider. And if you’ve got a baby in your life who wants to be on trend with this year’s Halloween costume, the Bullseye costume is exactly that.

Everything drops June 1 at DisneyStore.com, and given how fast Disney Store limited collections tend to move, it’s worth bookmarking your picks now. Clearly, you’ve got a friend in merch.

Can’t wait for June 1? You can smell like your favorite toys RIGHT NOW with the Dr. Squatch x Toy Story collaboration!