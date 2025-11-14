Metroid Prime 4 Gets Cuddly New Samus Helmet and Morph Ball Mocchi-Mocchi Plush

In preparation for the launch of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond on December 4th for the Nintendo Switch, Tomy has added a few Metroid plushies to the Club Mocchi-Mocchi line-up. If you don’t know Club Mocchi-Mocchi, the line of plush specifically focuses on transforming icons of anime, videogames, and pop culture into super kawaii plush. Games like Sonic the Hedgehog, Super Mario, and Kirby all have plushes available right now, so it only makes sense that Metroid joins the club.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Metroid Mocchi-Mocchi lineup includes a Samus’ helmet 13.5-inch plush and a 12-inch Morph Ball, both of which look extra cuddly. If you were hoping to snag one for yourself or as an early gift for the holiday season, each one is currently going for $39 here on Amazon.

Club Mocchi-Mocchi Metroid Prime Morph Ball 12″ Mega Plush – $39.99 / See here on Amazon

Club Mocchi-Mocchi Metroid Prime Samus Helmet 13.5″ Mega Plush – $39.99 / See on Amazon

Metroid 4 Set to Arrive on December 4

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is set to release for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on December 4th. Apparently the wait for the game has been hard for fans, especially since there were continual setbacks. Nintendo first unveiled Metroid Prime 4 at E3 in 2017. The long wait after Metroid Other M and Metroid: Federation Force meant that the fans were ravenous for a new game. But the wait was too long, some fans started to fall off, tired of the wait and ready to move on. But apparently, Metroid 4 was on the way.

Unfortunately, the game continued to face setbacks. The initial Metroid 4 Prime game was developed internally by Nintendo itself, but after having trouble getting the game finished, Nintendo pulled in the help of an unnamed European studio. Things were still slow. The game consistently misaligned with Nintendo’s vision. Finally, in 2019, Nintendo restarted development. They revealed Metroid Prime 4 would be restarting development with the help of Retro Studios, the studio behind the series’ iconic atmosphere and feeling.

It was only when Nintendo realized that the next gen console, the Nintendo Switch 2, was going to be released soon, that they had another problem on their hands. The game would need to be ready for a dual release on Switch and Switch 2, adding another complication to the development of the game. Luckily, it seems Nintendo has jumped all those hurdles. The wait for the new game is almost over.



Want to stay up to date with the latest Metroid news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!