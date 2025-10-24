Mezco Toys TMNT Casey Jones One:12 Figure Has Enough Gear to Open a Sporting Goods Store

Goongala! Mezco’s latest One:12 Collective action figure brings us Casey Jones of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle fame. The sports enthusiast/vigilante is given all the appropriate detail and accessories that a One:12 drop demands. Fans will find three different head sculpts that bring his 80s mullet to life wonderfully, and of course his hockey mask, which comes in white and american flag versions.

On top of that, the figure includes enough equipment to open up a sporting goods store. Seriously, there’s a cricket bat, several baseball bats, several hockey sticks, golf clubs, and a golf bag. As noted, One:12 figures always include tons of accessories, details and articulation, making them worth their fairly high price tag. That said, Casey Jones is up for pre-order at Entertainment Earth for $120.00 with free shipping, with an estimated arrival date currently that’s right around the corner on January 2026. Read on to check out some pretty awesome photos of the new figure.

Turtles Movies Just Hit Netflix

In related news, grab some extra cheesy pizza and get ready to hang with the Turtles, especially if you’re a Netflix a subscriber. A few TMNT movies have made their way over to the streamer, joining Netflix’s already strong TMNT offerings. Specifically, you’ll find Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the animated 2023 film that acted as a reset for the modern franchise. Avid Turtles fans will be stoked to see the live-action TMNT films from the 2010s also made it over, which should be due for a reputational nostalgic shift soon.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Netflix already had a few Turtles TV titles, like the Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, an animated television series continuation of Mutant Mayhem. They also have Nickelodeon’s TMNT series from 2013, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from 2018, and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie. This definitely isn’t all the Turtles media that exists out there. 2003’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TV show, for example, is still available on Paramount+.

For Turtle fans like myself, Mutant Mayhem’s success provides hope for a future forever filled with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo. Today’s One:12 drop only adds evidence to that theory.

