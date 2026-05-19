Exclusive Alert! New Street Fighter Figure Only Available at Entertainment Earth and Moving Fast 

Here comes a new challenger! Jada Toys have just revealed the latest action figure in their highly praised 1:12 scale Street Fighter line, and this time you can only score the figure exclusively at Entertainment Earth. Read all about the brand new Exclusive Glow in the Dark Blanka Action Figure and pre-order yours now at Entertainment Earth before he sells out.

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First appearing in Street Fighter II, Blanka is one the most iconic (and unpredictable) characters in the Street Fighter series. Before becoming the feral beast we all know and love, Blanka was just a boy named Jimmy who was stranded in the Amazon jungle. Jimmy was then mutated by the B-Virus, infusing his genes with DNA from wild animals like jaguars and electric eels, giving him his beastly stature and bio-electricity powers. Let’s check out how Entertainment Earth and Jada Toys brought this fighting legend to life for this new exclusive.

“Now the Beast is Unleashed!”

This exclusive figure retails for $39.99 and comes packed in a display friendly box designed with nostalgic details from the original arcade game. Standing just over six inches tall, Blanka features over 20 points of articulation and includes alternate hands that allow fans to recreate all of his iconic moves from the game including the devastating rolling attack. Both headsculpts are detailed and capture the character’s feral personality.

The glow in the dark feature really takes this figure to a whole new level, guaranteeing that Blanka will stand out in your collection, even in the middle of the night. This is the first figure in the line that features glow in the dark throughout and that includes his two electric thunder effect pieces, highlighting his unique power set.

Jada Toys continues to bring the heat with all of their action figure lines, and like many other Street Fighter figures, this one is sure to sell out fast. Unleash the beast and pre-order this exclusive Blanka figure on Entertainment Earth now before he’s gone.