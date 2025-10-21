Star Wars Launches An Advent Calendar Full of Mini Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Replicas

Collectors and fans love the legacy lightsaber hilt replicas at The Disney Store, a fact that is undoubtedly the inspiration behind the Mini Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Countdown Calendar. In fact, we can imagine a very generous, financially secure person giving one of these to hype up a hilt replica gift or other larger Star Wars-themed surprise.

Unfortunately, only 12 mini lightsaber hilts are included, though they are pretty detailed not-so-mini replicas that measure a few inches across on average and are displayed inside 4.5-inch crates. At $99.99 for the set, it might have been too expensive to include 24. Plus, all of the main characters are here including Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Yoda, Ben Solo, Kylo Ren, Qui-Gon Jinn, Mace Windu, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Princess Leia, Rey, Count Dooku and Anakin Skywalker. To top things off, the crates each feature a display card and can be stacked on top of each other.

Star Wars Lightsaber Hilt Calendar and Disney Pixeperk Deal

You can order the Miniature Legacy Lightsaber Hilts Countdown Calendar here at The Disney Store for $99.99 while they last. If you want to pair it with an actual Legacy Lightsaber hilt, you can find all of the available replicas right here. Note that The Disney Store is running a $25 bonus offer on future purchases plus free shipping with purchases of $100 or more through November 3rd when you use the code PIXIEPERK at checkout.

While you’re at it you might want to pick up the DJ R-3X action figure that Disney added to their Star Wars Droid Depot lineup. Initially only available at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, you can add the figure to your cart here at The Disney Store alongside the Lightsaber hilt calendar for $14.99.