The Incredible Hulk Smashes Into Mezco’s One:12 Line-Up

The Incredible Hulk is looking most incredible indeed in the latest drop from Mezco, a new addition to the One:12 Collective line. The 7.5-inch figure takes its inspiration from the comics, with the classic moppy hairstyle, purple pants, and head sculpts that depict a spectrum of rage.

The new Incredible Hulk One:12 Collective figure fits in perfectly with the rest of the One:12 figures with tons of articulation and accessories. There’s multiple heads with different expressions and hands, but there’s also a few effect parts that really maximize Hulk experience, such as the Impact Base with 7 movable shattered concrete pieces.

One:12 The Incredible Hulk Figure Pre-Orders

The One:12 Collective The Incredible Hulk figure set is currently available to pre-order for $140, a price that sits a little bit above some of the other One:12 options thanks to its size. You can reserve one here at Entertainment Earth with free shipping set for June 2026. You won’t be charged until it’s on the way to your doorstep.

The Hulk’s Most Powerful MCU Punches

Have you ever wondered just which smashing punch was The Hulk’s most powerful? Comicbook’s Spencer Perry has! The writer recently ranked some of The Hulk’s strongest smashing fists, and a few greats appear on the list. In 5th place, the comedic but still uber strong Loki punch from the first Avengers film. While definitely a funny moment, the weight of that punch can definitely be felt. That one’s followed closely by the Hulk Smasher vs Hulk punch in Avengers: Age of Ultron, a punch that could be felt throughout the city streets. Jumping ahead a bit, but the number one spot went to one that we were all expecting: the Big Moment Smash of the Leviathan in the original Avengers. Head over to Perry’s list to check out which moments made it.

Hulk’s strength in the MCU has been diminished as of recently, but the character’s strength needs to be brought back to full strength. As much fun as the new Smart Hulk has been, the classic Incredible Hulk strength is what we’ve come to expect as fans of the character. Hopefully we’ll see more of that character soon in the new MCU projects.

