Wicked: For Good 4K Blu-ray Pre-Orders Include An Exclusive Steelbook and Giftset

The Wicked: For Good sequel has been unleashed in theaters, single-handedly propping up the box office in the midst of an historic slump. We’re sure that the Blu-ray releases will be massive hits as well. That said, pre-orders have just landed for the 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD releases, which include a limited edition Amazon exclusive Giftset and Walmart exclusive 4K Blu-ray Steelbook for superfans. Here’s what you need to know.

Wicked; For Good 4K Blu-ray Amazon Exclusive Giftset

The Wicked: For Good Amazon exclusive giftset comes with an Emerald City-inspired gold tone metal keepsake box in addition to a 4K Blu-ray with exclusive packaging and a numbered certificate of authenticity. You can pre-order a copy here on Amazon now priced at $229.99. While you’re at it, you might want to pick up the Amazon exclusive giftset for the original Wicked film as it is currently priced at $167.49 (30% off) as a Black Friday deal. That set comes with gold tone bookends that will pair nicely with the keepsake box.

As for the rest of the Wicked: For Good Blu-ray lineup, you can find the standard 4K Blu-ray edition alongside the Blu-ray, DVD and 2-Film Collections (in all three formats) here at Universal Pictures’ GRUV site. They should also be available here on Amazon and here at Walmart in the near future. As noted, the 4K Blu-ray Steelbook edition of the film is a Walmart exclusive this time around, and it’s up for pre-order now priced at $37.96.

As for special features, we’ll have to wait for an official announcement as we get closer to the release date. Oh, and we’ll have to wait for the release date as well. That said, don’t expect to have these in time for Christmas. Wicked (Part 1) launched in theaters on November 22, 2024 and the Blu-ray launch didn’t happen until February 4th of this year. We expect a similar situation this time around.