The Girl on the Third Floor: Netflix Users Grossed Out Over New Horror Movie

There have been plenty of new TV shows and movies making their debuts on Netflix as of late, but one horror project is sticking around with fans, and churning all of their stomachs in the process. Travis Stevens' 2019 film Girl on the Third Floor, which stars former WWE superstar CM Punk, is being billed by fans as one of the grossest movies currently streaming online. Just one search of the movie's title on Twitter and you'll see everything you need to know.

That's not meant to deter anyone from watching Girl on the Third Floor. Plenty of folks have praised the twisted thriller for its gore and chilling details, but that's just one half of the crowd. A lot of people are having trouble getting the film out of their head long after watching it.

The movie tells the story of a man named Dan Koch (Punk) who attempts to renovate a rundown mansion, only to learn that the house is very much alive and has a much more sinister plan in place.

Girl on the Third Floor clearly isn't for everyone, as you can probably tell from some of the biggest Twitter reactions below.