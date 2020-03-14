Friday the 13th Writers Reveal New Details About Unmade, Winter-Set Sequel

It has been eleven years since the last Friday the 13th movie was released, marking the longest gap of time since the franchise started that a new movie in the series hasn't been produced. Not for a lack of trying though! The 2009 feature film, a reboot of the franchise from Michael Bay's Platinum Dunes production company, had a sequel in development for many years which never came to fruition. To mark today's date (Friday the 13th), the screenwriters from the reboot Damian Shannon & Mark Swift have been answering fan questions about their time working on the series including new details about their sequel that never got made.

The pair previously revealed the title for their sequel which was Friday The 13th: Camp Blood, and which carried the subtitle: "The Death Of Jason Voorhees," and would have brought a new setting to the series by placing the hockey-masked killer in the snow and dead of winter. Shannon & Swift revealed today however that the new film would have also seen flashbacks to Young Jason's life and featured more of his mother Pamela (featured in the opening scene of the 2009 reboot).

"We talked about (giving her an expanded role in the reboot)," they tweeted. "Ultimately that idea was left behind... because we wanted it for the sequel! Yes, here for the first time ever, can confirm that we had extended flashbacks in the unmade winter sequel with Pamela and Elias. Oh and Pamela was the f***ing terrifying one…"

The pair also confirmed that they intended to bring the character of Tommy Jarvis into the fold with their Friday The 13th: Camp Blood sequel. Originally played by Corey Feldman in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (the fourth film), Jarvis gained notoriety in the series for being the one to kill Jason. He would go on to become one of the only other recurring characters in the franchise, appearing in the fifth and sixth film and taking on a rival role to Jason (he even appears in the popular video game based on the series).

Made on a budget of $19 million, the 2009 Friday the 13th movie brought in over $92 million worldwide making it one of the highest grossing entries in the series (without adjusting for inflation). The reason behind why a sequel never came together is surprisingly not a financial one but about how the distribution rights were being shared at the time.

With original writer and director currently in a legal battle in regards to ownership of the rights to the franchise, a new film in the series won't be arriving anytime soon sadly.

