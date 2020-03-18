Spiral: From the Book of Saw, Run, and Antebellum Pulled From Release Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Lionsgate has delayed three of its upcoming horror films - Antebellum, Run, and Spiral: From The Book of Saw - in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Antebellum was initially set to premiere on April 24th, with Run and Spiral set for May 8th and May 15th, respectively. According to a report from Deadline, all three of the films do not currently have a release date, as Lionsgate "evaluates the next steps, dates, and strategies" for phasing the films back into theaters. Many movie theater chains have announced complete shutdowns in recent days, in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

Antebellum centers around Veronica (Janelle Monáe), a successful author who finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late. The film is directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, and also stars Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, and Gabourey Sidibe.

Run follows a home-schooled girl who uses a wheelchair begins to suspect that her overprotective mother is keeping a dark, sinister secret from her. The film stars Sarah Paulson, and Kiera Allen, and is directed and co-written by Searching filmmaker Aneesh Chaganty.

Spiral follows brash Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner Detective William Schenk (Max Minghella), who take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city's gruesome past. Unwittingly trapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer's morbid game. Rock came up with the idea of the project, which is written by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg penned the screenplay and directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who helmed Saw two through four.

These are just the latest films to face a delay in the wake of the virus, including Black Widow, James Bond: No Time to Die, Mulan, The New Mutants, Antlers, A Quiet Place II, Peter Rabbit: On the Run, and F9: The Fast Saga. Multiple films have also moved up their home video release date, including Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), The Gentlemen, The Invisible Man, The Hunt, Emma, and Trolls World Tour.

