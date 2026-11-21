Sterling K. Brown, whom you may not have remembered as N’Jobu from the beginning of Black Panther, will face off against Nicolas Cage’s creepiest character in recent memory in the next Longlegs movie. That’s going to be quite a trick, because Cage’s Longlegs died in the first film. Since he might have been in league with Satan, though, there are many possibilities in play. Deadline, which broke the story, says “it is not a straight sequel,” and Maika Monroe’s protagonist, Agent Lee Harper, is not expected to return. Chalk this up as a new potential franchise for Skydance, as Paramount has acquired the sequel rights from Neon.

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Osgood Perkins returns as director, and it’s unknown what Brown will be doing it. Since Longlegs is, shall we say, antisocial at best, the likelihood is that he’ll be going against the pale-faced, high-voiced villain. The Longlegs character was spoofed by Chris Elliott in the recent Scary Movie re-quel, cementing the fact that it made enough of a pop culture footprint for horror fans to get the joke.

Sterling K. Brown’s Career Is as Varied as Nicolas Cage’s

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After years of stage roles and TV spots, Brown had his big acting breakthrough playing Christopher Darden on American Crime Story: The People Vs. OJ Simpson. Since then he has taken on a wide range of roles, from voicing Garry in The Angry Birds Movie 2 to being Oscar nominated for Best Supporting Actor for American Fiction. He continues to do both prestige and populist projects — he recently appeared in Cathy Yan’s The Gallerist, and wrapped his role as arch-villain Zarkon in Rawson Marshall Thurber’s Voltron movie.

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Cage, known for making interesting acting choices when the director and script permit, based the Longlegs character on the androgynous guru in Fellini’s Juliet of the Spirits, and the hand gestures and voice his mother used to use to try to lull him to sleep, inadvertently scaring him instead. It’s a memorable enough character to spawn a horror franchise, though Cage doesn’t often do sequels. Indeed, he said he was glad Spider-Noir got canceled in a way that completed the story arc, but left people wanting more and didn’t overstay its welcome.

Cage often make big choices, but many of his most iconic roles depend on equally formidable costars. Holly Hunter in Raising Arizona. Elisabeth Shue in Leaving Las Vegas. Sean Connery in The Rock. And of course, Brendan Gleeson in Spider-Noir. Brown’s best acting is often reacting, to Jeffrey Wright in American Fiction, or Sarah Paulson in The People vs. OJ Simpson. Putting the two together seems like a recipe for fireworks onscreen. Perkins, who has an unusual sensibility of his own, has a chance to really work some magic here. Depending, of course, on how credible in-universe he manages to make Longlegs’ return. Will he take the Saw route and just rely on flashbacks within flashbacks? Or go the Jason route and simply have the man be unkillable? Fans of all involved surely can’t wait to find out, but they have more than a year to wait. The movie is set for release January 14th, 2028

Are you hyped for more Longlegs? Walk your fingers down to comments below and tell us.