Carrie has been a success for Amazon Prime Video, defying the odds to deliver a compelling modern update to Stephen King’s classic coming-of-age horror story and Brian De Palma’s equally classic 1976 film adaptation. Then again, it shouldn’t be surprising that Carrie (2026) did as well as it did: showrunner Mike Flanagan (Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House, Clayface) has been on a tear the last few years, becoming one of the most acclaimed voices in horror-drama films and TV shows.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Traditionally, Prime Video launches its original series in binge-watch format, then tallies the performance data to see if another season is a viable option; it took Carrie less than two weeks to earn a Season 2 renewal, as viewers not only showed up to watch but also loved the series and its expansion on Stephen King’s lore. But when is Carrie Season 2 going to premiere? Today we have an update – but it’s probably not the one that fans were hoping for.

Carrie Season 2 Won’t Premiere Until 2028 (At the Earliest)

Prime Video

Mike Flanagan did some in-depth dissection of his Carrie series with THR. During the chat, Flanagan went into where things stand with Carrie Season 2 and its production timeline. Long story short? The series won’t start filming the sophomore season until sometime next year. That means it won’t be ready to air until sometime in 2028, at the earliest.

“I turned in the first episode script earlier this morning, which is very exciting,” Flanagan said in his update. “We’ve been working on it unofficially for a while because I had always hoped that it could go this way and wanted to be prepared in case it did. We’re gearing up to hopefully go into production next year, and we’ll see how it all shapes up.”

That’s actually a pretty good middle ground for most modern high-concept TV shows like Carrie: In some cases, planning for additional seasons doesn’t even begin until there’s an official greenlight. Between planning and production, that’s where you see 2-3 year gaps that can really cost a show fans; Apple TV’s breakout hits Severance and Pluribus are both timely examples of this.

What Will Carrie Season 2 Be About?

prime video

In the case of Carrie, having a plan in place is key; Season 2 will take Flanagan’s adaptation beyond the pages of Stephen King’s writing, with Carrie White (Summer H. Howell) (SPOILERS!) escaping her town and her high school nightmare to discover her place in a long line of extraordinary gifted women.

“The beautiful thing is that Carrie’s journey has always seemed to me to have a clear trajectory. And that was something, even though we were never taking for granted that it would happen, it was something that was always in the back of my mind. I know it was in conversations that I had with Summer about where she could go and with Steve too — King was very aware and excited about the potential for that,” Flanagan said. “It’s always been in the room with us, but we didn’t really have permission to fully explore it until it was real because you don’t want to jinx it. But we are fully immersed in it. The writers’ room is firing on all cylinders.”

With Season 1 setting up an entire cult of psychically-powered women, and Carrie on a road trip trying to avoid them, there is already plenty of intrigue for both episodic stops along the way an da continuining overarching story.

Prime Video’s Carrie is currently developing Season 2.