Things seem to be coming up aces for not only Curry Barker, the writer and director of the wildly successful Obsession—the indie horror film no one saw coming, let alone one that took the world of cinema by storm—but also the film’s stars, Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston. All three have incredible projects in the works: Johnston is teaming up with Brendan Fraser in the new Mummy movie, Navarrette is taking on the role of Rogue in Marvel’s X-Men, and Barker’s newest film, Anything But Ghosts, . But it seems that Barker isn’t done with Nikki just yet, and some tentative, off-the-cuff plans for her are “absolutely insane.”

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But what does Navarrette, who played Nikki, envision for Nikki’s future? Speaking with the LA Times, which asked whether or not she imagined that Nikki would be charged with a double homicide, the actor said, “Yes!” She went on to elaborate: “I’ve seen some cool videos from lawyers saying how they’d defend her. But the non-pretty answer is that she starts to understand what the hell happened because, if you think about the story from Nikki’s perspective, it’s significantly more horrifying than what Bear went through. I think women are very resilient. She’s going to go on a journey and hopefully write a phenomenal book about it.”

Eagled-Eyed Fans Are Sure To Catch a Glimpse of Nikki Again

Keep an eye out for Easter eggs when you see Anything But Ghosts, because Barker has said that there’s a small clue related to Nikki’s fate somewhere in the film—though when asked about it, he was quick to add that he wasn’t above wishing he hadn’t made it public knowledge, and had instead let it just play out on screen, becoming a nod to fans who were truly paying attention. “It’s really just an Easter egg. I almost wish I didn’t say anything so that when it happened in the movie, people could be just like, ‘Whoa!’ Versus now they’re looking for it and people are probably going to be disappointed with how small it is.”

Navarrette, however, won’t be popping up in Barker’s newest film, though the pair joked that there was still time for reshoots. And as for the sequel that Barker himself says would be “absolutely insane,” we’ll just have to wait to see what that could be all about, as the “ingenious” details are now being kept close to the chest, with Johnston doing the dirty work to shout “Redact! Redact! Redact!” as the director rattled off his brilliant plans. Whether or not we get that sequel anytime soon, the three are booked and busy, with tons coming up for fans to look forward to. And whether there actually is a sequel to Obsession, the film will go down in history as being one of the best original films of all time, as well as one of the most surprising horror movies ever made.