Uncut Gems Directors Compare Coronavirus Shoppers to Dawn of the Dead With Creepy Video

The spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, while a very serious public health risk and something everyone worldwide should be researching to maintain an informed position, it has spawned some funny memes as the public reaction is perhaps a little extreme, especially in regard to toilet paper purchases. A new gag about this has made its way online as Uncut Gems directors Josh and Benny Safdie tweeted a video of crowds at a wholesale store ripping open the packaging wrap around a toilet paper display to retrieve the TP therein, but this video features zombie sound effects for added effect. The Safdie brothers included the caption "Dawn of the Dead (1978) Directed by George Romero." Watch it below!

Dawn of the Dead (1978)

Directed by George Romero pic.twitter.com/91cvhlLLga — SAFDIE (@JOSH_BENNY) March 17, 2020

Warcraft and Moon director Duncan Jones replied to the post, saying: "Seriously. We don’t NEED film awards this year. This wins EVERYTHING! The audio is so, so good!" As unlikely as it might seem, the potential for film awards this year is getting less and less likely by the day as movie theaters have shut down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus with many films being delayed indefinitely. F9, the new film in the Fast & Furious franchise, was scheduled to be released next month and has since been delayed until next year. If few films are even released in theaters for the entire year it could see film awards postponed as well since their crop of nominees would be incredibly small.

For fans of Dawn of the Dead, brand new blu-ray and UHD editions of the popular zombie film are scheduled to be released later this year by Second Sight Films in a brand new box set that includes all three versions of the iconic horror-satire.

According to the World Health Organization, who officially dubbed the coronavirus outbreak a "pandemic" last week, there are 167,515 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide with 13,903 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours. Worldwide there have been 6606 deaths. In the United States there have been 4,226 confirmed cases with 75 deaths as of this writing.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

