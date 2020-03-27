28 Weeks Later Star Open to Return for Sequel

It's difficult to overstate the successes of 2002's 28 Days Later, which went on to inspire the 2007 sequel 28 Weeks Later, and if the narrative was to continue with another sequel, Weeks star Imogen Poots would be open to returning to the series. The original film came from director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland, taking a contemporary and realistic approach to delivering a horrifying infection tale that was reminiscent of a zombie movie. Despite Poots still being interested in the franchise, various reports about a possible "28 Months Later" that have emerged in recent years makes the new installment seem unlikely.

"Oh, it's such an interesting idea to think about. It's weird," Poots shared with Movieweb when asked about joining a sequel. "I think about that movie like a first love because it was really the first foray I had into acting and obviously was lucky enough to be with Rose Byrne and Jeremy Renner. All of these incredible actors. But yeah, absolutely. I mean, the team behind that. Alex Garland and Danny Boyle. Everyone's really... Well, Danny Boyle was already Danny Boyle, but everyone has gone on to do such amazing things. I want that [28 Weeks Later] director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo to do some more work. He's so exceptional. But yeah, I love that film."

Debates over the series have raged for years in regards to whether or not the film is a "zombie" movie, as, instead of corpses rising from the dead, the films focus on an infection causing an unstoppable rage in those infected. Despite those debates around the details of the narrative, many credit 28 Days Later with helping popularize the concept of fast zombies, which were embraced for 2004's Dawn of the Dead remake and helped usher in a revived interest in zombies across a variety of mediums.

Back in 2018, writer Garland didn't sound hopeful that there would be a third movie, responding to a fan during a Reddit AMA when asked about having ideas for a third film, "Kind of, but doubt it will ever happen."

Boyle, on the other hand, had a slightly more optimistic reaction to the idea of a third movie back in 2019.

"Alex Garland and I have a wonderful idea for the third part," the filmmaker shared with The Independent. "It's properly good."

Interestingly, it sounded as though it was Garland's busy schedule that was preventing any progress being made on the sequel.

"The original film led to a bit of a resurgence in the zombie drama and it doesn't reference any of that. It doesn't feel stale at all," Boyle pointed out. "He's concentrating on directing his own work at the moment, so it's stood in abeyance really, but it's a you-never-know."

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of the 28 Weeks Later sequel.

