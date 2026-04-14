Tubi Is About To Lose a Cult Classic 1990s Horror Movie That’s About To Get a Remake

The 1980s may have delivered a high number of cult classic horror movies, but the ‘90s didn’t lose much momentum. Movies like Scream, The Blair Witch Project, The Craft, and Army of Darkness gained massive followings and remain defining films from the decade. As one iconic ’90s cult classic prepares to get Hollywood’s reboot treatment, fans are running out to time of stream the original on Tubi.

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Jamie Blanks’ 1998 slasher Urban Legend is getting ready to leave Tubi. The movie, which in April 2025 was confirmed to be getting a reboot that is now in early development at Screen Gems, has been placed on the free streamer’s “leaving soon” list. However, an exact departure date is unclear. The movie is set on a New England college campus, where a masked killer murders students by reenacting popular urban legends. The film stars Alicia Witt, Jared Leto, Rebecca Gayheart, and Robert Englund and centers on a journalism student who uncovers a dark secret linked to the crimes.

Urban Legend Capitalized on the Post-Scream Slasher Boom

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The late ‘90s horror landscape owes a lot of thanks to Scream. Wes Craven’s iconic 1996 movie single-handedly revitalized the slasher genre, and Urban Legend was among the dozens of movies that aimed to capitalize on that post-Scream slasher boom. The movie applied Scream’s whodunit mystery and meta-horror premise to urban legends rather than horror tropes, using famous myths like the “killer in the backseat” and “aren’t you glad you didn’t turn on the light?” serving as the blueprint for the murders targeting a “who’s who” cast of 90s teen idols. The movie also featured a cold open that mirrored the intensity of Scream’s opening and a masked killer executing a personal motive.

Urban Legend ripped the page straight from Scream and applied it to popular folklore and cautionary campfire tales in a movie that delivered solid entertainment value. The film proved the viability of teen-focused horror and the slasher subgenre, grossing over $72 million globally against a $14 million budget despite earning largely negative reviews from critics and general audiences. Urban Legend only holds a 31% critic score and 38% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it remains an absolute gem of the late-90s horror resurgence. It even led to two sequels, Urban Legends: Final Cut and Urban Legends: Bloody Mary, with the upcoming reboot set to mark the series’ first installment in over 20 years.

Where to Stream Urban Legend After It Leaves Tubi?

It’s about to get a lot more difficult to stream Urban Legend. The ‘90s cult favorite is currently only available in Tubi’s free streaming library, and since streamers haven’t yet released their May newsletters, it’s uncertain if the film will simply move to a rival service. If Urban Legend doesn’t move to a different platform, the only ways to watch the film will either be with a physical copy or online rental and purchasing options.

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