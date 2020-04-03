Octavia Spencer Finally Picked a Winner for the Ma Meme Contest

The time has finally come! After over a month's wait, Octavia Spencer has chosen her favorite Ma meme. Back in February, the Academy Award winner took to Instagram to announce the start of her contest after the Internet started flooding her with hilarious Ma memes. While Ma wasn't met with the best response, earning a 55% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 64% audience score, the film has garnered a bit of a cult following on social media. Earlier this year, people started taking other movie posters and cleverly inserting Spencer into the images while finding a way to fit "Ma" into the titles. After deliberating for quite some time, Spencer finally landed on "JuMAnji" as the winner.

"The winner of #MaMemes contest is Jumanji. The first runner up is Step Ma. Second runner up is Manions," Spencer wrote on Instagram. You can see the winning poster in the post below:

Over the last month, Spencer has shared tons of Ma memes, and most of them are nothing short of hilarious. While we probably would have chosen "AquaMA" (which made the author of this post cackle), the winners are still super solid. You can check out some of the best Ma memes from Spencer's Instagram account below...