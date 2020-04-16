Edgar Wright Weighs In On Shaun Of The Dead Coronavirus Memes

✖

Edgar Wright weighs in on the Shaun of The Dead coronavirus memes that have come up this week. Some protesters were fed up with being inside and took to the streets of Columbus, Ohio to voice their displeasure. Governor Mike DeWine had effectively shut down the state in an effort to slow down the coronavirus pandemic. People are getting antsy though, and they wanted the state to open up, despite the entire country being far from out of the woods. The amazing images of people banging on the capital doors spread across social media like wildfire. It wasn’t long before someone juxtaposed the images against the poster for Shaun of the Dead. Of course, it would make its way back to the director.

Wright wrote, “The world must be going downhill fast if we're already onto our third wave of Shaun Of The Dead memes…”

Dispatch Alerts photojournalist Joshua A. Bickel delivered the first images and Twitter would go on to do a lot of the work. Social Media seems like they bring up zombie outbreak memes about once an hour since this whole thing started. With so much of the state still closed down, it makes sense that there would be some anxiety about the future, but the virus is nowhere near done yet. With major corporations still taking necessary precautions and massive entertainment entities still just eating the losses, we’ve still got a little while before things can just be back to normal.

The world must be going downhill fast if we're already onto our third wave of Shaun Of The Dead memes... pic.twitter.com/tpdspQAt9Y — edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 16, 2020

Shaun of the Dead fans were just happy to see the film trending yesterday. When they discovered the entire story, the delight only increased. A good meme will do that, and it wasn’t long before most of Twitter was wondering exactly what was going on in Ohio right now. For what it’s worth, the ordeal seemed to make everyone aware of just how much further the country has to go before just ditching social distancing.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Did you see the memes on social media yesterday? Let us know in the comments!

