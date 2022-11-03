28 Months Later: Director Shares Why Third Film Could Be More Possible Than Ever

Director Danny Boyle changed the landscape of zombie and post-apocalyptic movies 20 years ago with the release of 28 Days Later. The low-budget thriller starring Cillian Murphy is considered a classic, and sequel 28 Weeks Later has a lot of love from fans as well. Of course, in the time of reboots, legacy sequels, and nostalgia, there have been plenty of folks wondering if Boyle would ever continue the franchise with 28 Months Later.

In 2022, that film finally feels like a possibility, at least in Boyle's opinion. Boyle recently spoke with NME about the anniversary of 28 Days Later, and he was asked about a potential third installment. According to the director, now is the time to make something happen, as reboots and franchises are providing the biggest boost to theaters as of late. He thinks new movies often need a nostalgic or IP hook to get people to buy tickets, and another 28 Days Later movie would provide that.

"I'd be very tempted [to direct it]. It feels like a very good time actually," Boyle said. "It's funny, I hadn't thought about it until you just said it, and I remembered 'Bang, this script!' which is again set in England, very much about England. Anyway, we'll see... who knows?"

"It might come back into focus because one of the things that's happening in the business at the moment is it has to be a big reason for you to go to the cinema, because there are less and less reasons," he continued. "It's hard for companies distributing films and for cinema chains to show films, they're struggling to get people into the cinema unless it's something like Top Gun: Maverick or a Marvel. But a third part would get people in, if it was half-decent."

28 Days Later was released in 2022 and starred Cillian Murphy in the lead role. Alex Garland, the acclaimed filmmaker behind Annihilation and Ex Machina, penned the screenplay. Boyle, Garland, and Murphy were all absent from the 2007 sequel, which starred Jeremy Renner and Rose Byrne.

