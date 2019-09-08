Sid Haig’s Captain Spaulding Returns in New 3 From Hell Clip

Rob Zombie’s horror saga will continue later this month with 3 From Hell, and fans recently got a pretty chilling look at the upcoming film. A new clip has made the rounds online, which puts a focus on Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig). You can check it out above.

Of course, there is an added meaning to this clip, considering recent real-life events that have surrounded Haig. Over the weekend, Haig was hospitalized from some sort of accident and moved to the ICU. A recent post to the actor’s social media indicated that an update on his condition would be coming soon, but that fans should “please pray”.

The original film focused on a family abducting a group of weary travelers and unleashing all sorts of mayhem upon them. The next film, The Devil’s Rejects, took Otis (Bill Moseley) and his cohorts Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie) and Captain Spaulding (Haig) on the road to wreak more havoc. That film’s finale seemingly saw the demise of the trio, with Three From Hell confirming they survived the ordeal and will stand trial for their crimes.

“I can’t say anything, it’s top-secret,” Moseley joked of the film’s secrecy. “It looks like we are driving towards the blazing guns of the sheriff’s department and that’s the end… but we’re back! It makes sense to come back now [that] we’re entering a golden age of horror with the success of The Nun.”

While plot details surrounding 3 From Hell are currently under wraps, Zombie has teased that fans can expect a completely new kind of story.

“The second was so different to the first one, and I wanted the third one to be different yet again,” Zombie shared in an interview last October. “If you’re just retreading the same movie for a profit, that’s a bummer.”

Previously announced 3 From Hell cast members include Danny Trejo, Kevin Jackson, Wade Williams, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Clint Howard, Pancho Moler, Emilio Rivera, Daniel Roebuck, David Ury, Sean Whalen, Austin Stoker, Dee Wallace, Richard Brake, Bill Oberst Jr., Richard Riehle, Dot-Marie Jones, and Tom Papa.

3 From Hell will be released on September 16th.