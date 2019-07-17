Rob Zombie Reveals Limited Edition 3 From Hell Posters for Film’s Screenings

Back in the 2000s, Rob Zombie made the transition from being a musician to being a filmmaker thanks to his films House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects. Like many other horror films of the time, Zombie’s efforts delivered audiences gritty and gruesome tales, with the first film delivering the story of a group of weary travelers being tormented by the evil Firefly family, while the sequel took the sadistic characters on the road. Zombie’s latest, 3 From Hell, brings the series to its conclusion, which will earn limited theatrical engagements. Zombie took to social media to share a poster that will be handed out to viewers at the special screenings.

Zombie shared a look at the artwork while adding the caption, “This limited edition poster is available to the first 50 people in every theater on September 16th.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film’s synopsis reads, “First there was House of 1000 Corpses. Then there was The Devil’s Rejects. Now, from writer/director Rob Zombie comes the next blood-soaked chapter in the most violent crime saga in history… 3 From Hell.”

3 From Hell is one of the most-anticipated horror film releases of the year, due to how passionate his fan base is from his first feature films. What makes the film even more exciting is that, at the end of Devil’s Rejects, most audiences assumed that the characters had died, with their return sure to excite fans of the franchise.

Details of the new film’s special event screening confirmed three different nights of exciting reveals.

On September 16th, moviegoers will see a special video introduction from Rob Zombie with the first 50 attendees at each theater receiving an exclusive poster (while supplies last). On September 17th, audiences will be treated to a nearly 30-minute behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film. On September 18th, moviegoers will experience the ultimate double feature including 3 From Hell and The Devil’s Rejects.

“This event is a long time coming,” Zombie shared. “The journey of these characters has always been special to me and I am thrilled to finally let the fans experience the next episode of the Firefly madness. This project was a true labor of love for everyone involved and we know we have created something amazing for the loyal followers of these films. Let the insanity begin!”

Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, and Sid Haig all return to the film to reprise their roles as Baby, Otis, and Captain Spaulding, respectively. Previously announced 3 From Hell supporting stars include Danny Trejo, Kevin Jackson, Wade Williams, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Clint Howard, Pancho Moler, Emilio Rivera, Daniel Roebuck, David Ury, Sean Whalen, Austin Stoker, Dee Wallace, Richard Brake, Bill Oberst Jr., Richard Riehle, Dot-Marie Jones, and Tom Papa.

Stay tuned for details on 3 From Hell.

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!