Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell Gets Official Poster and Release Dates

Rob Zombie delivered fans his directorial debut with House of 1000 Corpses in 2003, a film that was mired in controversy ahead of its release due to its graphic violence and disturbing subject matter, with the MPAA complicating its release. In 2005, he gave his fans a follow-up film with The Devil’s Rejects, with much of his audience feeling that he improved upon his previous effort for another ambitious endeavor. Zombie confirmed last year that, after 15 years, he would be crafting a third film in the series, building anticipation for the release of 3 From Hell into the world. The film has finally earned a release date, as it will be broadcast in theaters for a three-night event beginning on September 16th.

Per press release, “Global content leader Lionsgate and Saban Films are unleashing horror icon and heavy metal mastermind Rob Zombie‘s 3 From Hell, the follow-up to House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, as the next chapter in the blood-soaked crime saga. The film will be released in nearly 900 select movie theaters on September 16th, 17th, and 18th through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network. Fathom Events will broadcast the unrated version to theaters with each night featuring unique bonus content.

“On September 16th, moviegoers will see a special video introduction from Rob Zombie with the first 50 attendees at each theater receiving an exclusive poster (while supplies last). On the 17th, audiences will be treated to a nearly 30-minute behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film. On the 18th, moviegoers will experience the ultimate double feature including 3 From Hell and The Devil’s Rejects.”

Genre fans are familiar with the various Fathom events which broadcast rare movies, though they don’t often see screenings where each date offers a different experience.

“This event is a long time coming,” Zombie shared. “The journey of these characters has always been special to me and I am thrilled to finally let the fans experience the next episode of the Firefly madness. This project was a true labor of love for everyone involved and we know we have created something amazing for the loyal followers of these films. Let the insanity begin!”

“We are excited to collaborate again with Rob Zombie,” Lionsgate President of Worldwide Home Entertainment Ron Schwartz expressed. “With House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, Rob Zombie delivered thrills and high doses of gore to genre fans. We look forward to bringing this next chapter to screens with Saban Films and Fathom.”

Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, and Sid Haig all return to the film to reprise their roles as Baby, Otis, and Captain Spaulding, respectively. Previously announced 3 From Hell supporting stars include Danny Trejo, Kevin Jackson, Wade Williams, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Clint Howard, Pancho Moler, Emilio Rivera, Daniel Roebuck, David Ury, Sean Whalen, Austin Stoker, Dee Wallace, Richard Brake, Bill Oberst Jr., Richard Riehle, Dot-Marie Jones, and Tom Papa.

Following this three-night event, the film will likely debut on a streaming service or On Demand providers.

Check out 3 From Hell in theaters on September 16th.

