’47 Meters Down’ Sequel Confirms Cast and Release Date

47 Meters Down became a surprising success in 2017, earning itself an upcoming sequel. The new film, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, has confirmed its cast and also earned a June 28th release date.

The new film will star John Corbett (Sex in the City), Nia Long (Empire), Sophie Nelisse (The Book Thief), Corinne Foxx, Sistine Stallone, Brianne Tju (Scream TV series), Davi Santos (Polaroid), and Khylin Rhambo (Teen Wolf), according to Deadline.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film is described as “the story of four teens diving in a ruined underwater city, who quickly find themselves in a watery hell as their adventure turns to horror when they learn they are not alone in the submerged caves. As they swim deeper into the claustrophobic labyrinth of caves they enter the territory of the deadliest shark species in the ocean.”

Writer and director of the original film, Johannes Roberts, wrote and directed this new chapter.

“We are so pleased by the huge success of 47 Meters Down; it totally exceeded all expectations,” James Harris of The Fyzz Facility, the studio producing the sequel, explained when the film was announced. “[This sequel] will take the claustrophobia of cave diving and the thrill of shark encounters and move everything to the next level.”

In the original film, two sisters venture into shark-infested waters to go cage-diving in hopes of seeing the incredible animals, only for a mechanical failure to cause their cage to plummet to the bottom of the ocean, with nothing but water and sharks between them and their safety.

“47 Meters Down has captured the imagination of audiences worldwide, and we’re thrilled to be reteaming with the filmmakers and our friends at The Fyzz for the sequel, which will ratchet up the thrills and spills to a whole new level,” added Mike Runagall of Altitude Film Sales.

Sharks have a long history of capturing audiences’ attention, dating all the way back to 1975 with Jaws, a film which set the standard for the summer blockbuster.

In 2016, The Shallows became a major hit with its story of a girl stranded on a rock just off the safety of a beach with a hungry shark between her and rescue. Last summer, The Meg made a big splash with its focus on a prehistoric megalodon emerging from the ocean’s depths to terrorize swimmers. Between the original’s release in summer of 2017 and this sequel, it looks like the shark-themed horror trend is here to stay.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged lands in theaters on June 28th.

Are you looking forward to checking out the sequel? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!