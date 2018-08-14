’47 Meters Down’ Sequel Gets First Trailer

It’s hard to deny the effectiveness of a thriller involving a shark and potential victims in its path, which led to last year’s 47 Meters Down‘s success. That minimalist film earned enough at the box office to warrant a sequel, whose title is surprisingly, “47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter.” Check out the first teaser for the film above before it lands in theaters next year.

The upcoming sequel will “move the deadly shark action from Mexico to Brazil and follow a group of girls looking for adventure in the coastal metropolis of Recife. Hoping to get off the well-worn tourist trail, they hear about some hidden underwater ruins only to find that the turquoise waves of their secret Atlantis aren’t completely uninhabited.”

When the sequel was initially announced, it was referred to as 48 Meters Down to mark that it would be continuing on a premise created with the original film, despite it not being a continuation of that narrative.

In the original film, two sisters venture into shark-infested waters to go cage-diving in hopes of seeing the incredible animals, only for a mechanical failure to cause their cage to plummet to the bottom of the ocean, with nothing but water and sharks between them and their safety.

Writer and director of the original film, Johannes Roberts, wrote and directed this new chapter.

“We are so pleased by the huge success of 47 Meters Down; it totally exceeded all expectations,” James Harris of The Fyzz Facility, the studio producing the sequel, explained when the film was announced. “48 Meters Down will take the claustrophobia of cave diving and the thrill of shark encounters and move everything to the next level.”

“47 Meters Down has captured the imagination of audiences worldwide, and we’re thrilled to be reteaming with the filmmakers and our friends at The Fyzz for the sequel, which will ratchet up the thrills and spills to a whole new level,” added Mike Runagall of Altitude Film Sales.

Sharks have a long history of capturing audiences’ attention, dating all the way back to 1975 with Jaws, a film which set the standard for the summer blockbuster.

In 2016, The Shallows became a major hit with its story of a girl stranded on a rock just off the safety of a beach with a hungry shark between her and rescue. This past weekend saw the release of The Meg, a film focusing on a prehistoric megalodon emerging from the ocean’s depths to terrorize swimmers. Between the original’s release in summer of 2017 and this sequel landing next year, it looks like the shark-themed horror trend is here to stay.

