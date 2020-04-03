50 States of Fright Unleashes Full Trailer

In the years since his feature-film debut with The Evil Dead back in 1981, Sam Raimi has established himself as a visionary of genre storytelling, with the first full trailer for his new Quibi series 50 States of Fright confirming his reputation. The series was developed by Raimi and also includes an entry directed by him, while the rest of the episodes were helmed by other impressive horror filmmakers. While the Quibi app is currently available for pre-order and 50 States of Fright set to debut on April 13th, you can get early access to the series on April 5th if you sign up at Quibi.com. You can check out the series’ full trailer above.

The goal of each episode is to deliver audiences a terrifying tale inspired by a local legend, with the first season featuring tales from nine states. The first season of episodes stars Rachel Brosnahan, Travis Fimmel, Christina Ricci, Jacob Batalon, Ming-Na Wen, Taissa Farmiga, Asa Butterfield, John Marshall Jones, Ron Livingston, Victoria Justice, Karen Allen, Colin Ford, Alex Fitzalan, James Ransone, Emily Hampshire, Elizabeth Reaser, Rory Culkin, Warren Christie, Danay Garcia, and William B. Davis.

In addition to enlisting an impressive cast, the series has drawn some exciting talent to helm each episode. Check out the full breakdown of writers and directors below:

“Golden Arm” – Michigan – Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, Army of Darkness, The Evil Dead): to direct and co-write with Ivan Raimi (Army of Darkness, Drag Me to Hell, Darkman): to co-write

“Almost There” – Iowa – Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place, Haunt): to write and direct

“America’s Largest Ball of Twine” – KANSAS – Yoko Okumura (Facets, Fed Up, Only the Young): to direct and Mae Catt (Transformers: Cyberverse): to write

“13 Steps to Hell” – Washington – Sarah Conradt-Kroehler (Out of Her Mind): to write and Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground): to direct

“Red Rum” – Colorado – Isa Mazzei (CAM) & Daniel Goldhaber (CAM): to co-write and Goldhaber: to direct

“Dogwood – Azalea” – Missouri – Cate Devaney (Sinister, Deliver Us From Evil, Dr. Strange): to write and direct

“Santeria” – Florida – Greg Hale (Avengers, Iron Man, The Day After Tomorrow, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2) and Eduardo Sánchez (The Blair Witch Project, Queen of the South, Supernatural): to co-write and Alejandro Brugués (Juan of the Dead, Nightmare Cinema): to direct

“Scared Stuff” – Oregon – Ryan Spindell (Two Sentence Horror Series): to write and direct

“Grey Cloud Island” – Minnesota – Adam Schindler (Intruders, Delivery: The Beast Within) and Brian Netto (Delivery: The Beast Within): to write and direct

Check out 50 States of Fright when it debuts on Quibi on April 13th, or sign up at Quibi.com for early access on April 5th.

