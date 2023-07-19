A Haunting in Venice Trailer Released By 20th Century Studios

20th Century Studios has released the official trailer for A Haunting in Venice, their upcoming thriller from Thor director Kenneth Branagh and Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh. The film, Branagh’s third movie based on the fictional detective Hercule Poirot, is based on the novel Hallowe’en Party by Agatha Christie, is available now. The film, which stars Branagh as famed detective Hercule Poirot and features a brilliant acting ensembleportraying a cast of unforgettable characters, including Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Michelle Yeoh.

In addition to releasing the film’s first teaser trailer at The Walt Disney Company’s presentation at CinemaCon back in April, Branagh announced that Hildur Guđnadóttir, the acclaimed composer from Iceland who won an Oscar, Golden Globe, GRAMMY, and BAFTA for Joker and an Emmy and GRAMMY for Chernobyl, and who most recently scored TÁR and Women Talking, will compose the score.

You can see the trailer below.

Here’s how the studio describes the film: The unsettling supernatural thriller based upon the novel “Hallowe’en Party” by Agatha Christie and directed by and starring Oscar® winner Kenneth Branagh as famed detective Hercule Poirot, will open in theaters nationwide September 15, 2023.

A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve, A Haunting in Venice is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Reuniting the team of filmmakers behind 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express and 2022’s Death on the Nile, the film is directed by Kenneth Branagh with a screenplay by Oscar® nominee Michael Green (“Logan”) based upon Agatha Christie’s novel Hallowe’en Party. The producers are Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg, with Louise Killin, James Prichard, and Mark Gordon serving as executive producers. A brilliant acting ensemble portraysa cast of unforgettable characters, including Kenneth Branagh, Kyle Allen (“Rosaline”), Camille Cottin (“Call My Agent”), Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”), Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), Jude Hill (“Belfast”), Ali Khan (“6 Underground”), Emma Laird (“Mayor of Kingstown”), Kelly Reilly (“Yellowstone”), Riccardo Scamarcio (“Caravaggio’s Shadow”), and recent Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”).

A Haunting in Venice will be in theaters on September 15.