The Haunting of Hill House Creator Has A Nightmare on Elm Street Pitch He Wants to Develop

It's been more than a decade since audiences have been given a new entry into the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, leaving audiences to wonder when, or if, a new entry into the series could be developed, with The Haunting of Hill House creator revealing he is still interested in at least pitching a concept for the franchise. The problem, however, is that even with the inside information he has about the industry, he and his team don't even know who the filmmaker would pitch his plan to, with those avenues having to become a bit more obvious before he could pursue such an opportunity in earnest.

"One of the [franchises] on my list forever has been A Nightmare on Elm Street. Boy, that would be fun," Flanagan confirmed with the Script Apart podcast. "I have a whole take for it that I worked out a couple of years ago and my understanding is the rights situation for that title is so fraught, no one knows who controls it really, and no one knows who to pitch. So, I keep saying to my agents, 'Send me in on Nightmare on Elm Street,' and they're like, 'We'd love to, [but] we have no idea who you should talk to.' And I've talked to -- I spent almost a year of my life with [A Nightmare on Elm Street star] Heather Langenkamp, and we would talk about it. It's like, nobody knows what to do."

The original A Nightmare on Elm Street was a seminal release for New Line Cinema, which is owned by Warner Bros., seemingly making that franchise part of the recently merged Warner Bros. Discovery. The studio has been undergoing various changes behind the scenes over the last year, with at least one report from last year claiming Warner Bros. Discovery was in talks to secure the rights to the franchise's future.

While it's possible that Warner Bros. Discovery could secure the rights, back in 2019, Wes Craven's estate was seemingly who was responsible for deciding the franchise's future.

This is only the latest instance of Flanagan expressing his excitement for the franchise, as he previously expressed how he was "dying" to pitch his concept.

"I got a killer idea," Flanagan shared with Bloody Disgusting in 2019. "[I'm] dying to get in there to pitch it."

He added, "If I got to do this it would be so cool."

