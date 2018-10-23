Robert Englund Not Ruling Out Future ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Appearance

Robert Englund’s last performance in an A Nightmare on Elm Street film was in 2003’s Freddy vs. Jason, while the last entry in the franchise itself was a 2010 reboot starring Jackie Earle Haley. Fans have heard few details about when we will ever see a new chapter in the series, though Englund isn’t ruling out appearing in another film in some capacity.

“I think they want to reboot the franchise, but they’re gonna need a new actor,” Englund shared with Access Live about the series’ future. “They’re gonna need a new actor to play Freddy because they’re gonna have to do eight of them. I might have one left in me… but yeah.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s important to note that, while the actor sounds like he’d be willing to appear in a new film, he also cites that the production would need a new performer to portray Freddy Krueger. Whether this means Englund would gladly appear in another role or offer a cameo is uncertain, but given the radio silence regarding the franchise as a whole, we won’t be holding our breath as we wait to see Englund’s return.

New Line Cinema holds the rights to the character, though with Englund having starred in eight of the franchise’s films, fans often look to the actor to get the latest updates. Last year, Englund admitted that it was the physical requirements of Krueger that saw him seemingly hang up his fedora.

“I’m too old to do another Freddy now,” Englund confessed to Entertainment Weekly. “If I do a fight scene now it’s got to be real minimal because I can’t snap my head for eight different takes and different angles. My spine gets sore. I can still be mean and scary, but I’m mostly relegated now to sort of Van Helsing roles, old doctors and sh-t. So it’s fun that the last moment of me ever playing Freddy is a wink to the audience.”

Last weekend, a new Halloween landed in theaters after a nine-year absence from cinemas, ultimately setting a record for best opening October weekend in history. Earlier today, reports emerged that a new Friday the 13th film was being developed. A reboot of Child’s Play is another iconic ’80s slasher in production.

These factors could all signal that a new approach to A Nightmare on Elm Street could be coming to fruition.

Stay tuned for details about A Nightmare on Elm Street.

If a new iteration of the iconic slasher comes together, would you like to see Englund participate? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Access Live]